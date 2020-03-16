SBT Alliance Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All of us at SBT Alliance understand the growing impacts associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) are not only worldwide, but right in the communities where we live and work.

Our teams are diligently focused on ensuring the continued health and safety of all our customers, employees, and partners, which includes following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov).

Last week the decision was made to institute a telecommute work program for all employees in our Long Beach, CA, Sacramento, CA, and Boston, MA offices. The health of our employees, their families, and our customer partners is a top priority. With the recommendation of social distancing becoming a primary way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have chosen to do what we can to limit its propagation.

What does this mean for our customers? Over the last two years, SBT Alliance has made significant investments to create an entirely cloud-based organization. Our cloud-based infrastructure and innovative system commissioning and support tools enable us to provide the same level of service to our clients without the need for employees to be in a physical office.

We understand that these types of situations can change quickly, and we are here to help all our partners through this challenging time. If you are experiencing any project-related issues, we stand ready to assist. Whether it's a matter of sourcing the right controls material directly from our eCommerce store, commissioning your projects remotely, or taking advantage of creative project engineering strategies, SBT Alliance is open for business.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to present hurdles to our daily routines, we want you to rest assured; SBT Alliance stands ready to help your business keep moving forward through this event and beyond.

Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, issues, or project concerns that you need help solving: [email protected], 833-SBT-4IOT (728-4468).

About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies Alliance committed to delivering innovative solutions that redefine how energy efficiency and Internet of Things (IoT) applications are engineered, deployed, and supported long term. Learn more about SBT Alliance, here: https://sbt-alliance.com

Kevin Martin

Smarter Building Technologies Alliance, Inc.

833-SBT-4IOT Ext. 704

[email protected]

SOURCE Smarter Building Technologies Alliance, Inc.

Related Links

https://sbt-alliance.com

