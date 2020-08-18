SBT Hosts Contact Tracing Webinar

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Technology and Internet of Things (IoT) company, Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance, hosted an interactive contact tracing webinar on June 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM Eastern (11:00 AM Pacific). This timely webinar pulled together industry experts and technologists to explore the concept of contact tracing and how today's IoT technologies can foster healthy environments. Speakers provided meaningful insights, tips, and best practices for businesses currently planning their reopening strategy as a result of COVID-19-related closures.

"COVID-19 has ushered in a whole new world of unknows for businesses of all shapes and sizes. With new health requirements, such as contact tracing and social distancing becoming the new normal, understanding how these new guidelines impact your business, employees, and customers is paramount. That's why we've gathered an all-star team of industry experts who shared essential best practices and explored how today's technology advancements can help ease the transition to a post-COVID workplace." – Kevin Martin, VP Marketing, SBT Alliance

Businesses of all sizes were encouraged to attend this free virtual event. Attendees provided lively discussion during the Q&A session with industry experts from the IoT controls manufacturing space, technologists, and health professionals.

Those who could not attend are encouraged to view a recording of the event here: Webinar Recording: Contact Tracing & Your Business: How Today's IoT Technologies Can Foster Healthy Environments

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding what contact tracing is and is not, and what's needed for it.

What contact tracing and social distancing mean for your business.

Whether or not IoT technologies can advance regulatory compliance.

What the future holds for the health, safety, and security of employees & customers.

Post-show attendees will hear from industry experts, including:

Kerri Barton , Maine Medical Center, Fmr. Epidemiologist Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

, Tanuj Mohan , CTO & Co-Founder, Enlighted

, Tony Garcia , CTO, SBT Alliance

, Shane Acernese , CSO, SBT Alliance

About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies Alliance is a technology-focused IoT integration partner for small, medium, and Fortune 500 organizations. Committed to building smart spaces through the Internet of Things (IoT), SBT Alliance guides customers to a digital future without breaking the bank. Learn how we achieve there at www.SBT4IOT.com.

