SC Johnson and the United Nations Association of the USA Bring Acclaimed Anti-Human Trafficking Film to Global Leadership Summit

WASHINGTON and RACINE, Wis., June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson and the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) will host a screening today of the acclaimed film "Love Sonia," the story of a young girl's journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of human trafficking after their debt-ridden father sells her into prostitution. Inspired by real-life events, the film is the directorial debut from "Slumdog Millionaire" producer Tabrez Noorani and exposes the disturbing issue of international human trafficking. The film will be shown to nearly 500 attendees at the UNA-USA's annual Global Leadership Summit.

"Human trafficking is a devastating and heartbreaking issue that impacts millions of people around the world," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "By sponsoring this film and sharing it with the people who are on the front line fighting this issue, we hope that we can foster the kind of conversation that leads to new ideas to effectively fight this issue globally."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with SC Johnson to share this powerful film at our annual Global Leadership Summit," said Hon. Teta Banks, UNA-USA National Council Chair. "UNA-USA members are united in their commitment to create a better world. Showcasing 'Love Sonia' will empower our members to understand human trafficking and its tragic effects."

"Love Sonia" stars Mrunal Thakur in the title role, Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Adil Hussain and Demi Moore. The film is produced by Academy Award® nominee and critically acclaimed producer David Womark. The film received support and guidance from three of the world's largest anti-trafficking NGOs, including UNODC (UN Office of Drugs & Crime), CAST (Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking) and Apne Aap Women Worldwide. The film will be available on iTunes beginning this fall.

Human trafficking affects an estimated 25 million people around the world. SC Johnson believes it has an obligation to help protect the most vulnerable and has long supported anti-human trafficking efforts. These efforts include the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and the Consumer Goods Forum Social Resolution on Forced Labor, its priority principles, and the International Labor Organization core standards on forced labor, child labor, freedom of association and discrimination.

UNA-USA's annual Global Leadership Summit convened 500 grassroots volunteers from across the country to support the United Nations' role in confronting global challenges such as human trafficking.

SC Johnson sponsored the U.K. theatrical release of "Love Sonia" earlier this year. The company will host a screening at its global headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin on June 13 for an audience of law enforcement professionals, educators, medical professionals and community leaders.

