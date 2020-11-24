SC Johnson Launches '20 Days of Giving' Campaign, Donating $400,000 Across 20 Organizations in 5 States

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson today announced the launch of its "20 Days of Giving" campaign, which will donate a total of $400,000 over 20 days across 20 organizations with ties to communities in which the company operates. The donations are directed at providing pathways to greater economic and social mobility for underserved people and to help organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SC Johnson is driven to make our world a better place, in particular where we operate," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We hope these resources provide comfort and support to those in need this holiday season in what has been an incredibly challenging year."

The company kicked off the "20 Days of Giving" campaign in its hometown of Racine, Wisconsin, by presenting the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) with a donation of $20,000. The resources will be directed at providing a pathway to stable housing and self-sufficiency for homeless adults and families in the Racine community. This is the first of 20 donations the company will make through December 23.

"COVID-19 has caused considerable challenges for those already facing the extreme hardships of homelessness," said Nina Thillemann, Executive Director of HALO. "We thank the Johnson family and SC Johnson for these critical resources, which will go directly to providing shelter and meals for the homeless in Racine."

Through December 23, SC Johnson will announce the remaining 19 donations on its social media channels and will donate to organizations in Racine and Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; Bay City, Michigan; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Oakland and San Francisco, California. To follow the company's "20 Days of Giving" campaign, connect with SC Johnson on Facebook (SCJohnson), Twitter (@SCJohnson) and Instagram (@SCJ).

For more information on SC Johnson's efforts to support people and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, visit http://scjohnson.com/covid19.

