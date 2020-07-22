SCA appoints new SVP Communications

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA has appointed Anders Edholm as new Senior Vice President Communications and member of SCA's Executive Management Team. Anders is succeeding Björn Lyngfelt, who will retire.

Anders Edholm is presently International Director and Head of EU-office in Brussels for the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. He has held leading communication positions in Electrolux and been Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General for the political party Moderaterna.

Anders Edholm will take on his new position as of February 1, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, SVP Communications, tel +46 70 626 82 23

Stina Danielsson, SVP Human Resources, tel +46 70 222 24 60



The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn. SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.

