SCA: Conversion of Shares

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SCA's articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by law to disclose any such changes in this manner.

In July, at the request of shareholders 159 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes in the company thereafter amounts to 1,283,631,537.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 702,342,489 of which 64,587,672 are Class A shares and 637,754,817 are Class B shares.

For further information, please contact:



Björn Lyngfelt



Senior Vice President Communications



+46-60-19-34-98

Andreas Ewertz



Investor Relations Director



+46-60-19-31-97

This is information that SCA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on July 31, 2018.

The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this uniqueresource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. 2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16,7 bn (EUR 1,7 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com

