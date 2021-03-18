SCA publishes Annual Report for 2020 with long-term sustainability targets

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA has today published the company's Annual Report for the year 2020. The report presents for the first time long-term targets for the company's sustainability performance. SCA also presents its program for preserving the biodiversity in the company's forests.

SCA has established sustainability targets to be achieved by 2030. One of the targets is to increase the company's climate benefit by 50 per cent to 15 Million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

SCA also presents its program for preserving the biodiversity in the company's forests. SCA seeks the best way to combine active forest management with a rich flora and fauna in the forest. SCA has identified 203 species that are adversely impacted by forestry activities when applying general nature conservation measures and for which the company takes particular responsibility. This includes identifying, preserving or restoring habitats for these and other vulnerable species.

The program "Delivering Biodiversity Conservation - An SCA initiative" is presented on SCA's web site.

The Annual Report is available at www.sca.com. Distribution of the printed Annual Report to shareholders and other stakeholders will commence on April 6, 2021.

This information is information that SCA is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 18, 2021, at 10.00 am CET.

The core of SCA's business is the growing forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer packaging paper, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2020 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18,4 bn. SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

