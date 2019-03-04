SCA Sponsoring World Championships Biathlon

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Championships Biathlon will be held in Östersund, Sweden, this week and SCA is one of the national sponsors of this major skiing event.

"We have decided to participate for several reasons," says Björn Lyngfelt, Senior Vice President, Communications. "The World Championships Biathlon is one of the biggest events to be held in northern Sweden in recent years, and that is also where most of our operations are based. The sustainability profile of Östersund and the World Championships' efforts to become a fossil-free sports event also align well with SCA's focus on contributing to the transition to a fossil-free society."

"Since SCA has its roots in Jämtland, we obviously share all of Jämtland's enthusiasm for this fantastic event."

SCA will have a large booth in the competition area and anyone visiting the World Championships is welcome to visit. The booth will have exhibitions of SCA's operations, activities for children and visitors will be able to sample sustainable raw produce from the forest. This will also provide opportunities for SCA to meet forest owners and other customers during the championships.

"In the competition area, we have built portals and meeting places with our heartwood pine product, as well as the winners' podium," says Björn Lyngfelt. "Throughout the entire championships, a total of 45 employees will be staffing our stations and events. We have also entered two teams in the charity event on March 14 to test our luck."

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden.

