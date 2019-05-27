STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) on May 8, 2018 established a so-called Medium Term Note program (MTN) with a framework loan amount of SEK 8 billion. Until the date of this press release SCA has issued SEK 2,2 billion within the framework of the MTN program.

In relation to the MTN program, SCA on May 8, 2018 drafted and published a base prospectus, subject to a yearly update. Thus, SCA has updated the base prospectus which today on May 27, 2019 has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The updated base prospectus will be available at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (www.fi.se) and SCAs (www.sca.com) respective websites. Hard copies may be obtained at SCAs office in Sundsvall.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt

SVP Communications

+46-60-19-34-98

Toby Lawto, CFO

+46-60-19-31-09

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2018 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.8bn (EUR 1.8 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sca/r/sca-updates-the-medium-term-programme-and-publishes-the-prospectus,c2825813

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/2825813/1052389.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE SCA

Related Links

http://www.sca.com

