Scaeva CEO is Selected to Join the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Audio Board

GILROY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Scaeva's Co-Founder and CEO Steve Curd, has been selected to serve on the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Audio Board. As a technology thought leader, successful entrepreneur, and the seasoned CEO of Scaeva Technologies, Steve will lend his expertise to help guide the future of audio production and consumption at CTA, joining executives from other world-class audio organizations such as Yamaha, Amazon, Sony, Harman, Netflix, and Dolby.

Steve Curd - CEO Scaeva Technologies

Steve Curd and Scaeva exhibited their groundbreaking Spatial Audio technology last month at the All-Digital CES 2021. Scaeva is coming off its highly successful launch of the Scaeva-Powered Steven Slate Audio VSX which launched in early October 2020. The VSX sold out in just a few weeks, and the reviews have been stunning.

About CTA:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of a CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development, and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world's largest gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies.

About Scaeva Technologies:

Scaeva Technologies, a Silicon Valley-based audio, music and film technology company, delivers Spatial Audio and real-time environment simulations that allows content creators to create from iconic studios virtually. Through innovative research and engineering, Scaeva has created breakthrough audio technology for music and entertainment for creators on the go, in their home, or anywhere their creativity takes them.

