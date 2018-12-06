Scaeva Technologies Adds Industry-Leading Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaeva Technologies Inc™, inventor of the ScaevaSAFE™ content protection and distribution platform today announces two new additions to its advisory board: Bill Stephney, legendary producer and founding President of Def Jam Recordings, and leading neuroscientist and music producer Dr. Daniel J. Levitin, best-selling author of "Your Brain on Music."

Working with Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin as the first formal employee of Def Jam Recordings, industry executive Bill Stephney has a distinguished track record of anticipating and addressing emerging music and film industry trends. As a key member of The Bomb Squad production team, Bill's production and promotion skills propelled Public Enemy's first four albums to gold and platinum status and led to industry praise such as "the most acclaimed body of work ever by a hip-hop act," and "the most influential and radical band of their time."

As the President of Music in Cinema, Bill supervised music production for successful films such as "Do The Right Thing," "Boomerang," "Be Be's Kids," "CB4," "Clockers," and "Shaft." He has worked with leading film directors, music producers and artists including Spike Lee, John Singleton, Chris Rock, Donald Glover, Antonio "LA" Reid, "Babyface" Edmonds, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men. Bill has also advised Viacom Networks, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, NPR, Newark Venture Partners, ESPN and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. He is currently Managing Partner at OvrDo Media where he is focused on creating authentic and exciting content.

In 2006, Bill was inducted into the Minority Media Telecommunications Council's Hall of Fame and was awarded the Everett C. Parker Award for distinguished citizens who have rendered service, over many years, to diversity and inclusion in the media and telecom industries.

"With my long career in the industry, I immediately connected with Scaeva's mission to increase music revenues to their earlier levels, and to help ensure artists and labels get paid for their hard work and investments," according to Bill Stephney. "Steve Curd and I share a crystal-clear vision: that raw innovation and the application of new technologies can dramatically improve the economics associated with creating, distributing, differentiating and consuming digital content. Scaeva is at the leading edge of this charge, and I am thrilled to be a part of it."

Dr. Levitin was the President of 415 Records in San Francisco prior to its sale to Sony Music. He has worked as a music consultant, producer and sound designer on albums by Blue Öyster Cult, Chris Isaak, Joni Mitchell and Joe Satriani; he served as a consultant on albums by Steely Dan and Stevie Wonder; and he was recording engineer for Santana and The Grateful Dead. Overall, Dr. Levitin has contributed to records and CDs which have sold in excess of 30 million copies.

Along the way, Dr. Levitin also found the time author of four consecutive #1 best-selling books, "This Is Your Brain on Music: The Science of a Human Obsession," "The World in Six Songs: How the Musical Brain Created Human Nature," "The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload" and "A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age." He has published scientific articles on absolute pitch, music cognition, and neuroscience.

Dr. Levitin currently holds three academic appointments: Professor Emeritus of psychology and behavioral neuroscience at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where he focuses on music theory, computer science, neurology, neurosurgery, and education; Founding Dean of Arts & Humanities at The Minerva Schools at KGI; and a Distinguished Faculty Fellow at the Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley. Dr. Levitin has also served as Director of the Laboratory for Music Perception, Cognition, and Expertise at McGill.

According to Dr. Levitin, "We are all moved by music. Whether it is motivating, relaxing, focusing or simply entertaining us, music is one of humankind's most important art forms. I look forward to joining the Scaeva team as we seek to better understand how to protect the music that compels us, and to deliver tools that assist content creators in better connecting with their fans."

"I am thrilled to welcome Bill and Daniel to the team," says Steve Curd, CEO of Scaeva Technologies. "Creating new tools and approaches to improve the performance of a legacy industry is challenging but also immensely rewarding and having the right team in place is the most important ingredient. We have long respected Bill's and Daniel's impressive experiences in the industry and thank them for joining the Scaeva Revolution."

After spending the past year licensing, creating and developing new technologies to protect and safely distribute digital content, Scaeva is now able to move these products into the music, film and video game markets. By adopting a true end-to-end perspective on monetizing entertainment content, Scaeva's wholistic approach has resulted in products that protect content in the studio (pre-release), differentiate between fans during distribution, and high-resolution reproduction of content through a revolutionary new headphone platform.

