Scaffold Technology Market Size Worth $2.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scaffold technology market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the growing popularity of bioprinting for mimicking the tissue microenvironment in printed 3D tissue models. The need to expand the horizon of multidisciplinary research areas has supplemented the adoption of scaffold technologies in 3D printed models.

Key suggestions from the report:

The hydrogels segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to advantages such as high biocompatibility, thermal reversibility, and strong cellular activities, contributing to its increasing adoption rate

The nanofiber-based scaffolds segment is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to the growing advancements such as 3D molding for developing 3D nanofiber membranes

The stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

This growth is attributed to the expanding adoption of scaffolds in the aesthetic procedure, wound healing, periodontology, and colorectal surgeries

The drug discovery segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Scaffolds play a vital role in the elucidation of molecular reasons for the activity of drug candidate in toxicity screening procedures, which is expected to impact the growth of medical technology in this segment

The orthopedics, musculoskeletal, and spine segment held a substantial market share in 2020 due to an increase in the popularity of regenerative medicines

Regenerative medicines can offer various lower risk substitutes to allograft surgery, thereby supplementing the adoption of the technology in this segment

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to their high engagement in new drug discovery and development

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. Growth in this region is owing to the presence of key players and extensive R&D activities

Companies operating in the market are entering into partnership for developing 3D cell culture models

For instance, in March 2021 , PELOBiotech GmbH entered in partnership with Rigenerand SRL for developing 3D Cell Culture models. The company distributed its VITVO handheld bioreactor which is integrated with a scaffold for establishing in vitro 3D cell culture model that is used in pre-clinical investigations and research applications

Read 190 page research report with ToC on "Scaffold Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application (Stem Cell, Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery), By Disease Type (Cancer, Dental, Neurology), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/scaffold-technology-market

For instance, in October 2021, researchers integrated novel biomaterial scaffold-guided regeneration for multiple periodontal tissues. The incorporation of advanced imaging modalities along with 3D printing has facilitated non-invasive tracking of in vivo degradation of scaffolds. The advent of such technologies is expected to propel the adoption of scaffolds in tissue engineering and regeneration, thereby providing considerable momentum to market growth.

Additionally, the development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, have been largely favored in the wake of the pandemic outbreak of SARS-COV-2 infection. Expanding research activities in the field of tissue engineering have led to the advent of scaffold-based vaccine systems, which have the potential tocombatCOVID-19. Progress in this area is expected to cause a surge in the adoption of advanced medical technologies in COVID-19 vaccine development and research.

Furthermore, researchers are proactively using in vitro human lung tissue models developed using tissue-engineered for the understanding of mechanisms of the infection and host-pathogen interface. The application of tissue engineering is used for culturing multiple pulmonary cell lines, improving the relevance of in vitro models, and the use of 3D scaffolds that mimic native pulmonary architecture.

Grand View Research has segmented the global scaffold technology market on the basis of type, application, disease type, end-use and region:

Scaffold Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hydrogels



Polymeric





Micropatterned Surface Microplates





Nanofiber-based



Wound Healing



3D Bioprinting



Immunomodulation

Scaffold Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Stem Cell Therapy, Regenerative Medicine, & Tissue Engineering



Drug Discovery



Others

Scaffold Technology Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine



Cancer



Skin & Integumentary



Dental



Cardiology & Vascular



Neurology



Urology



GI, Gynecology



Others

Scaffold Technology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries



Research Laboratories and Institutes



Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Others

Scaffold Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players of Scaffold Technology Market

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

3D Biotek LLC

Xanofi

Molecular Matrix, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

REPROCELL Inc.

Matricel GmbH

Pelobiotech

Corning Incorporated

Akron Biotech

Avacta Life Sciences Limited.

Nanofiber Solutions

4titude

Bioquote Ltd

Vericel Corporation

NuVasive, Inc.

Allergan

Medtronic

