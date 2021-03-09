Scaffold Technology Market Size Worth $2.22 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.1%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scaffold technology market size is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2028. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing incidences of accidents leading to organ damage coupled with a growing geriatric population resulting in a rise in count people with non-functioning of organs drive demand for scaffold technology solutions. The rising demand for body reconstruction procedures and the increasing rate of organ transplantations conducted globally further drives the market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities related to developing matrix-based 3D substrates that allow interactivity among implants and host microenvironment to ensure optimal functioning of the implanted cells is anticipated to fuel the market in terms of revenue growth over the forecast period.

Request for a sample report At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/scaffold-technology-market/request-for-sample

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on disease type , the hydrogels segment dominated the scaffold technology market, on account of its ease of loading cells as well as drugs ensuring controlled drug delivery . Additionally, integration and biocompatibility of hydrogels with the host tissue contribute to the segment's growth.

, the dominated the scaffold technology market, on account of as well as . Additionally, integration and biocompatibility of hydrogels with the host tissue contribute to the segment's growth. By application , the drug discovery segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to add more to it during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by factors such as the rise in cases of patients suffering from different types of cancer .

, the accounted for the largest market share and is expected to add more to it during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by factors such as the . In terms of end-use , biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations emerged as the fastest-growing segment accounted for the largest market share-owning to the factors such as increasing investment in research and development and wide adoption of scaffold technology for protocols of drug discovery .

, emerged as the fastest-growing segment accounted for the largest market share-owning to the factors such as and wide . According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the most life-threatening diseases that accounts for a higher death rate globally, which also directly makes a positive impact on the growth of scaffold technology.

In 2020, the hydrogels market segment of scaffold technology industry had the largest revenue share. This high share is attributed to the excellent properties of hydrogels, such as controlled drug delivery, and ease of loading drugs. In current times, hydrogels have gained momentum and are regarded as a leading candidate in 3D cell cultures and tissue engineering.

Get Full Research Summary on "Scaffold Technology Market" : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/scaffold-technology-market

Regional Developments and Key Insights:

North America dominates the market of scaffold technology owing to an increasing rate of patients detected with different types of cancer and the rise in the number of deaths caused due to such cancers. Whereas, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher rate on account of increasing investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and highly regulated policies encouraging the use of such technology. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the use of organ transplants further drives the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the rise in alcohol consumption and smoking population in the region is also among the key factors driving the market.

Competitive Insight:

The key players operating in the market for scaffold technology include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Pelobiotech, Corning Incorporated, Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Vericel Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, 3D Biotek LLC, Xanofi, Molecular Matrix Inc., REPROCELL Inc., Matricel GmbH, Akron Biotech, Nanofiber Solutions, 4titude, 3D BioMatrix, NuVasive, Inc., Allergan, and Medtronic. . Players in the marketplace are collaborating with small players to stay competitive in the market for scaffold technology. For instance, in October 2019, Avacta Life Sciences collaboration agreement with ADC Therapeutics to develop Affimer drug conjugates, to use in biological scaffolds.

Target Audience

Supply-Side: Bio-Manufacturing Technology Provider Companies

Bio-Manufacturing Technology Provider Companies Demand Side: Biopharmaceutical Company, Pharmaceutical Company, Diagnostic Center, Hospital

Biopharmaceutical Company, Pharmaceutical Company, Diagnostic Center, Hospital Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/scaffold-technology-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market research has segmented the scaffold technology market report on the basis of type, application, disease type, end-use, and region:

Scaffold Technology, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hydrogels

Wound Healing



3D Bioprinting



Immunomodulation

Polymeric Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Nanofiber Based Scaffolds

Scaffold Technology, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Stem Cell Therapy, Regenerative Medicine, & Tissue Engineering

Drug Discovery

Others

Scaffold Technology, Disease Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine

Cancer

Skin & Integumentary

Dental

Cardiology & Vascular

Neurology

Urology

GI & Gynecology

Others

Scaffold Technology, End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Scaffold Technology, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

List of Key Players of Scaffold Technology Market

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

3D Biotek LLC

Molecular Matrix Inc.

REPROCELL Inc.

Matricel GmbH

Corning Incorporated

Nanofiber Solutions

3D Biomatrix

Embion Technologies

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by PMR

Biotechnology Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Technology (Fermentation, Tissue Engineering and Regeneration, PCR Technology, Nanobiotechnology, Chromatography, DNA Sequencing, Cell Based Assays); By Application (BioPharmacy, BioServices, BioAgriculture, BioIndustrial, Bioinformatics); and By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026

3D Cell Culture Market [By Product Type (Scaffold based platforms, Bioreactors, Gels, Microchips, and Services); By Application (Drug Discovery, Stem cell research, Cancer research, and Regenerative medicine); By End-User (Academic Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Laboratories); and By Regions (North America - U.S., Canada; Europe - Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, Australia; Latin America - Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa)]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research