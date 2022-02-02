Scaffolding Market Size to Grow by USD 17.31 Billion | Rise in Construction Activities in Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in construction activities in developing countries and stringent safety regulations are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as shortage of skilled labor will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The scaffolding market report is segmented by End-user (Construction, Ship building, Electrical maintenance, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The construction sector accounted for the largest revenue-generating end-user segment of the scaffolding market in 2021. The segment will continue to dominate the scaffolding market growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the scaffolding market in APAC. Stringent safety regulations will facilitate the scaffolding market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd.: The company manufactures products such as scaffoldings, formwork, steel pipes, and structural steel. The company offers scaffolding products such as Frame Scaffolding.

The company manufactures products such as scaffoldings, formwork, steel pipes, and structural steel. The company offers scaffolding products such as Frame Scaffolding.

Brand Industrial Services Inc.: The company offers scaffold and access solutions, specialty industrial services, forming and shoring and support services. They offer scaffolding products such as Systems Scaffold.

The company offers scaffold and access solutions, specialty industrial services, forming and shoring and support services. They offer scaffolding products such as Systems Scaffold.

Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd.: The company manufactures scaffolding formwork accessories, templates production, research and development, sales for the global construction industry. The company offers scaffolding products such as Scaffolding Base Jack.

The company manufactures scaffolding formwork accessories, templates production, research and development, sales for the global construction industry. The company offers scaffolding products such as Scaffolding Base Jack.

Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd.: The company manufactures construction scaffolding, formwork system, scaffold clamps, scaffolding plank, scaffold parts, formwork accessories. They offer scaffolding products such as Ring Lock Scaffolding and Quicklock Scaffolding.

The company manufactures construction scaffolding, formwork system, scaffold clamps, scaffolding plank, scaffold parts, formwork accessories. They offer scaffolding products such as Ring Lock Scaffolding and Quicklock Scaffolding.

Sunshine Enterprise: The company manufactures wholesale and trader flameproof electrical parts, flameproof led light, and flameproof junction box, led floodlight, electric control panel, flameproof limit switch, flameproof hooter, and flameproof station, etc. The company offers scaffolding products such as RingLock Scaffolding and CupLock Scaffolding.

Some of the other dominant players covered in this report are:

GRUPO ULMA S. COOP



MJ-Gerust GmbH



PERI AG



Waco Kwikform Ltd.



Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH and Co. KG

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:



Smart Buildings Market by Product, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Modular Construction Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scaffolding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 17.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Brand Industrial Services Inc., Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd., GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, MJ-Gerust GmbH, PERI AG, Sunshine Enterprise, Waco Kwikform Ltd., and Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio