Scala Data Centers announces a new world class data center delivering over 50MW of data center capacity in São Paulo

SÃO PAULO and BOCA RATON (USA), May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, a hyperscale data centers platform founded by Digital Colony, commenced construction a third data center in the São Paulo Region. The new facility, which has received certification as an ANSI/TIA-942-B Rated 3, is adjacent to an existing Scala facility and provides a path for expansion for the current customers and to support Scala's continued growth. With the announcement of the new facility, together with the ongoing expansion of its existing data center buildings, Scala will provide 50MW of data center capacity. The expansion is evidence of the Company's commitment to support its customer and to be a leader in Brazilian market.

The new facility, named as SP3, is expected to be operational in January 2021 and will have 13MW of total power capacity. The data center will leverage the operational, design and construction experience from Digital Colony and the long history of the Scala engineering team to provide a premier data center environment. Eugênio Cruz, Engineering and Operations Director for Scala added: "We are deploying equipment with the latest technology throughout the project to ensure the highest level of performance and, above all, superior energy efficiency to lower the total cost of operations for our customers. This facility will exceed the standards for today's modern data center."

According to Marcos Peigo, Scala CEO: "Brazil is one of the fastest growing markets for the consumption of digital content driven by increasing usage of mobile devices, the adoption of cloud technologies, and growth of the internet of things." He added: "Scala is committed to expanding its footprint and supporting it customers by offering exceptional quality services in world-class data centers, combining flexibility and speed to market."

About Scala Data Centers S/A

Scala Data Centers is a hyperscale data center platform headquartered in Brazil and established by Digital Colony Management, the digital infrastructure investment platform of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY). Designed to meet and exceed the ever-increasing demand for more computing power in the region, Scala leverages Digital Colony's deep sector expertise, strong operating team and global scale of communication infrastructure assets to deliver world-class data center services to hyperscalers clients, cloud providers and large enterprises. For more information, please visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is one of the world's largest digital infrastructure investment firms with over US$20 billion in assets under management. Launched in 2018 by Digital Bridge and Colony Capital, Digital Colony brings together Digital Bridge's industry, operational and investment expertise, and Colony Capital's (NYSE: CLNY) global operating platform and capital markets access. Digital Colony is a leading investor, owner and operator enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity through investments in mission-critical infrastructure around the globe. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore, the firm closed its first discretionary fund dedicated solely to investing in digital infrastructure with US$4.05 billion in commitments in 2019. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

