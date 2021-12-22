Scala Data Centers expand its footprint in Brazil with the construction of two hyperscale data centers

SAO PAULO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the sustainable hyperscalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge, an investment holding in digital infrastructure, has begun the construction of two new data centers in Brazil, SP4 and SP5, strategically located in the heart of company's complex in the city of Barueri, in the state of Sao Paulo.

Designed to reach a total capacity of 18MW, SP4 will be the largest vertical data center in Latin America and Scala's second greenfield project. SP4 is being built to meet the hyperscale market demand and has already committed 100% of its capacity to a single cloud provider. In addition, SP5 has a total capacity of 9MW and has also been designed to meet the demands of the single-tenant market.

Expected to be operational by April and September of 2022, respectively, SP4 and SP5 are part of Scala's campus strategy, which consists of world-class engineering and infrastructure operations to accommodate the long-term growth of customers' IT environment, with the option of customization and a proven record of delivery and availability. Characterized by carrier neutrality, the Scala campus offers high connectivity, broad access to telecommunication companies, it offers different routes for dark fiber and underground infrastructure in the condominium, providing full management in a private environment.

SP4 and SP5 are being built under the management of Scala's Center of Excellence in Engineering (CoE), an unprecedented initiative in the Latin America market. The CoE is responsible for the entire design and construction chain of the company's data centers, which brings more control, visibility to projects and greater scalability. In this sense, Scala's data centers have a new logistical and distribution approach, which privileges the strategic acquisition of critical equipment – such as Chillers and Generators – in advance and jointly.

Following the footsteps of SP3 – single-tenant data center inaugurated in the Tamboré (SP) complex in August of 2021 – SP4 and SP5 follow the same strict specifications of the ANSI/TIA-942-B rated 3 certification, which attests to parameters from electrical, mechanical, telecom, architecture, and security to data center construction and design. The certification is unprecedented among colocation operators in Latin America.

Another area where both, SP4 and SP5, are pioneering refers to the sustainability aspects of these projects, a point of emphasis for Scala since its foundation. The construction of SP4 and SP5 follows the parameters of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the initial stages of demolition and not just from the construction stage. As a result, Scala provides developments with an additional layer of traceability to the certification aimed at green buildings. In terms of energy, SP4 and SP5 have already guaranteed 100% renewable and certified energy, agreed through strategic and long-term contracts.

"SP4 and SP5 reflect Scala's commitment to support the growth of its customers' IT infrastructure. Such projects propel our growth by constantly evolving through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and innovative processes of our robust platform," evaluates Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of Scala.

In addition to ongoing investments, Scala has planned the construction of SP6, a mega site in its Tamboré complex, and new campuses in Campinas and Jundiaí, countryside of Sao Paulo, which add up to a total capacity of around 300MW. In other parts of Latin America, Scala also has plans to expand its footprint in strategical locations in Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Created to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 300 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to offer exceptional colocation services for hyperscale customers, service providers and cloud software. We customize cutting edge solutions for each customer in the construction of state-of-the-art data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency and very high density. All of this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $40 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

