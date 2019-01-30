Scalable Blockchain Provider GoChain Turns One, Rebrands with an Increased Focus on Enterprise

RENO, Nev., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoChain, The Blockchain Company, today announced commercial availability of technical support and professional services for companies building on the GoChain public network and for companies using GoChain for a private blockchain network. GoChain is an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform that is 100% compatible with Ethereum while having a much higher throughput and much more reliable transactions.

Travis Reeder, Co-Founder of GoChain said, "We've always been enterprise focused and now we're taking it to the next level. We've hit every milestone we set out to achieve in year one, and now we're going to provide the service and support our users are demanding. GoChain has performed extremely well in a public, decentralized network and since it is a permissioned blockchain, it is also perfect for private networks."

GoChain services and support include workshops and training, consulting services to help companies build their blockchain projects and support plans to give companies direct access to the GoChain team with quick response times. With these 3 areas covered, companies can look to GoChain to cover all of their blockchain needs, from the software to the services. With GoChain being the most reliable and highest performing web3 based blockchain software on the market, the GoChain Platform has all the tools you need to run, manage and maintain production grade blockchain infrastructure.

GoChain also announced a rebranding with a new logo and new website.

Jason Dekker, CEO of GoChain said, "Our new branding and Enterprise service offerings much better reflect our growth and evolution in the Blockchain space. We're proud of what we've accomplished in a year and we are looking ahead to a bright future for GoChain."

