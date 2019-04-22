Scalable Dapp Development Platform Squeezer.io Looks to Revolutionize Business Infrastructures Through Blockchain Implementation

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalable dApp creation platform Squeezer.io will help software developers integrate decentralized apps into already established business infrastructures. Squeezer.IO uses a platform, Framework, and Chain-kit (unique software tools) to enable the design and development of open source apps, import projects directly from GitHub, and develop fast solutions for Blockchain Payments and Smart Contracts.

Squeezer.io

The blockchain software industry is expanding quickly, given that blockchain related jobs are among the fastest growing in today's labor market, it is safe to assume that the demand for blockchain experts is also growing at a significant rate. The average income of a Blockchain developer (in the US) has also increased by roughly 50% compared to that of the average software developer.

Onboarding software developers into the blockchain ecosystem are not that simple because, besides the coding skills, server-side requirements are needed too, in order to setup blockchain node instances. In addition, strongly typed languages like Solidity, C++, are additional points on the requirement list. All of these will narrow down the access to the developer's workforce spectrum.

Nick Chisiu, CEO of Squeezer (former ConsenSys blockchain consultant) voiced why Squeezer will greatly help expedite the development process, stating;

"Building dApps and learning blockchain technologies is great, developers will always love to play with new stacks. We need a solution to facilitate the blockchain access for developers and get rid of the never-ending setups. I see Squeezer as a great candidate to boost the blockchain adoption."

Main Features

The Squeezer.io platform is host to an array of unique features, including:

Build Serverless dApps

Agnostic integration

Two-way blockchain payment systems

Wallet double encryption

Attach smart contracts easily

One-click deploys

Switch from one blockchain to another in seconds

Connect legacy infrastructures with blockchains

Custom cloud provider and region

Framework

The Squeezer Framework is a tool to build & deploy an open-source CLI for building and deploying decentralized applications using serverless functions. Instead of doing everything manually, the developer can create and configure resources with just a few commands, letting Squeezer do all the heavy lifting.

The Squeezer Platform

The Squeezer.io platform allows users to Import a project from GitHub, share it with the team for collaboration, and start the development in seconds. Deployment of a dApp into the cloud is just a click away with the help of the Squeezer Platform.

Chain-kit

Squeezer Chain-kit -Warp Fast Solution for Blockchain Payments and Smart Contracts.

Users can start accessing blockchain resources easily using the Squeezer Chain-kit, to build serverless dAps. It's an agnostic solution to interact with any blockchain, so you don't have to deal with all the hassles of manually downloading the entire blockchain locally and setting up a dev environment.

Create & deploy a two-way Ethereum payment system in one minute or less. A comprehensive tutorial, to see how Squeezer can improve the velocity & development lifecycle speed when it's used to create blockchain dApps.

About Squeezer.IO

Squeezer is the ultimate tool for creating scalable dApps and integrate them into existing business infrastructures. A payment system through blockchain, a voting platform, frictionless login, Squeezer has it all. We provide all the tools you need to create serverless dApps, attach smart contracts and deploy them with one click.

Learn more about Squeezer - https://squeezer.io/

Read the Squeezer Whitepaper - https://squeezer.io/docs/Squeezer_White_Paper.pdf

Follow Squeezer on Twitter - https://twitter.com/SqueezerIO

Find Squeezer on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Squeezer.IO

Squeezer on Github - https://github.com/SqueezerIO

Check out the official Squeezer Telegram - https://telegram.me/squeezerio

Read about Squeezer on Medium - https://medium.com/@squeezer

Media Contact

Contact Name: Alex Sabau

Contact Email: info@squeezer.io

Youtube Video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4oipFLgQW7e98Gei-7NEIQ

Squeezer.io is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Squeezer.io

SOURCE Squeezer.io

Related Links

https://squeezer.io

