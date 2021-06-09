Scale At Speed -- How to Triple the Size of Your Business and Build a Superstar Team

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For entrepreneurs, whether self-funded or backed by venture capital or private equity, the goal from the time they start the business is often to eventually sell and exit the business for the right price. But reaching that goal is often a road filled with many different challenges, hurdles, and roadblocks, all of which can lead to the founder never achieving their goal.

Scale At Speed by Felix Velarde, founder of 2Y3X is a program for growth, scaling and selling your business for what it is really worth. Felix Velard, author of Scale At Speed and founder of 2Y3X.

Serial agency founder and MBA Adjunct Professor Felix Velarde has not only scaled the agency mountain numerous times, but repeatedly exited profitably. It is through both Velarde's successes and defeats that he has developed a framework for how companies can scale at speed.

"Felix always wished there was someone to help him grow his first companies but he had to learn the hard way. Now what's been learned is available to everyone," said Frank Kelcz, co-founder with Velarde at 2Y3X. "With Scale at Speed, our team of successful executives and entrepreneurs are making it easier for founders and leaders of companies to realize their vision, and reach their goals and dreams, by using 2Y3X's Scale at Speed program, which when deciphered means two years to achieve three times revenue."

The London-based entrepreneur has even written a book, " Scale at Speed ," published by Robinson, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. "Scale at Speed" provides a programmatic methodology that tackles many of the issues that entrepreneurs face every day. Following the methodology will help make businesses so successful that the suitors will come knocking on their doors.

"If you're an entrepreneur and owner of a business but have never run a successful business before, 2Y3X's Scale at Speed program is for you," said Felix Velarde, founder of 2Y3X and author of 'Scale at Speed.' "As you hit a business plateau, to get to the next level, you need to have a transformation, which is what 2Y3X helps you do."

The book describes the Scale at Speed methodology that 2Y3X clients have used to achieve success.The two-year program is designed for a team of 5-6 people making strategic changes while the business continues to operate. Clients receive guidance from 2Y3X consultants, who share how to identify a problem and break it down into solvable pieces while moving forward.

Scale at Speed is considered by many to be a must-read book of its type. "It's a manual for how you change the world that is not specific to any single industry. As a result, it can be applied to every and any industry," added Velarde. "The book works best if you have at least 25 people in your company. through a 2-year program where with each step, the company can improve and grow."

This methodology can be applied to any situation, whether it's business, personal or financial. "The ultimate goal is to help readers think about where they want to be and then show them how to get there by teaching problem solving, not solving the problems for them," said Velarde.

2Y3X also guarantees results. They accomplish this by helping businesses, private and public, but primarily private, identify everything they need to do to scale-up once their business has hit $2M+ in annual revenue. Often, this is when the company has hit a plateau in growth and wants to grow to the next level.

"There are many business books that talk about what other companies have done in the past, but it's not often you get a step-by-step guide on how to grow your business from someone who has done it many times already. Scale at Speed is relevant, practical, and essential for all entrepreneurs looking to grow their business," said Ronan Gruenbaum, Dean and Professor of Practice, Hult International Business School, where Velarde has served in the past as an Adjunct Professor.

For executives looking to grow their business, "Scale at Speed" offers an essential road map that enables their business to be on the path to success. The book will be available in the UK in paperback, and internationally as an eBook from Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other leading booksellers on June 10th as well as via Audible and other top audiobook services worldwide.

About 2Y3X

2Y3X was started by Felix Velarde, who founded one of the world's first web design companies in 1994 and went on to lead six pioneering agencies and a marketing services group, and Frank Kelcz who spearheaded Ziff-Davis's international expansion before joining the venture capital world.

