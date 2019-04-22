Scalefusion is an Official EMM Partner for Android Enterprise Zero-touch Enrollment

PUNE, India, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announces that its Mobile Device Management solution, Scalefusion, is now an official Android Enterprise Zero Touch EMM partner.

Google's Zero Touch Enrollment will enable Scalefusion to help the customers streamline and simplify the mass deployment of corporate-owned Android devices, without any manual configuration of the individual device by the IT admin. Google Zero Touch Enrollment works on devices with Android Oreo (8.0) or Pixel phone with Android Nougat (7.0).

Bulk device-enrollment and onboarding have always been a tedious and time-consuming process for the company IT admins, and with Google's Zero Touch Enrollment support Scalefusion will be an apt solution to address this challenge. With Google Zero-touch enrollment, IT admins can effortlessly roll-out fully-managed Android devices in bulk with minimal user interactions. The employees can just start using these pre-configured devices from the first boot itself. Once powered on, these devices will automatically be enrolled and ready to assign the policies with minimal user intervention.

Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP Mobility at Scalefusion, commented, "We are totally thrilled to be Google recognized Zero Touch Enrollment EMM partner. With Google Zero Touch Enrollment support companies' IT administrators will have one less trouble to deal with. At Scalefusion, we aim to make your device enrollment easy and onboarding effortless – and with Zero Touch Enrollment support, mass device deployment has now become a breeze for IT teams."

With Google's Zero Touch Enrollment support, Scalefusion will enable organizations to instantly mobilize their employees by shipping these pre-configured devices, driving productivity and faster time-to-market.

For more information about Android Zero Touch Enrollment with Scalefusion or to request an evaluation, please visit https://scalefusion.com/zero-touch-enrollment.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 4500 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & other.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

