Scalefusion Named as a Leader in G2's MDM Grid® Report Summer 2022

PUNE, India, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion- its mobile device management solution has been named in the latest Grid® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) for Summer 2022 . The product that caters to the enterprise mobility space has been named a leader in the mobile device management (MDM) as well as the enterprise mobility management (EMM) space by G2.com- the world's largest tech marketplace.

Scalefusion has been named in 30+ other reports by G2.com for Summer 2022 including Index, Mid-market and Enterprise reports for MDM, EMM and UEM (Unified Endpoint Management), relationship index for small businesses, Momentum Grid® report for MDM, EMM and UEM. It has also been listed as a leader in the Europe Regional Grid® Report for Enterprise Mobility Management for Summer 2022.

The reports are meticulously created using highly-specific methodologies by G2.com. The parameters that are driven by customer reviews that are considered include Customer satisfaction while using the product, the number of reviews received by G2.com and the quality of these reviews, the relevance and age of the reviews, product attributes repeatedly loved by the customers and the Overall customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score® (NPS) based on ratings by G2 users.

"It's an honor to be recognized several times in a row by G2.com because it reflects what our customers think about us and our product as a whole. To be recognized as a leader in both MDM and EMM space, and a high performer in the UEM space pumps confidence in our team to continue working towards the features that our customers need and love. We'd like to extend our gratitude to our customers who take out the time and effort to contribute with their reviews, which has made this possible," said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at ProMobi Technologies.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

About G2 Crowd:

G2 Crowd empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. Their review platform leverages more than 500,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 2 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made.

