ScalePad Launches 2021 Partner Advisory Council, Facilitating Even Greater Success for Partners

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ScalePad launched its 2021 Partner Advisory Council after selecting 80 Partners who met several criteria from applications submitted.

ScalePad

"The ScalePad platform is built by an incredibly dedicated team of people for the sole purpose of benefiting the IT Service Provider industry," says Dan Wensley, CEO, ScalePad. "By expanding our collaboration with Partners through the formation of the advisory council, we will be better connected to ensure we deliver even more value for our Partners. I'd also like to thank all of those who applied to join the advisory council and I look forward to personally working with our Partners into 2021."

With 8,000 Partners globally, the ScalePad Advisory Council will play an integral role in representing the unique diversity of the MSP community who leverage multiple platforms across multiple countries. With a direct pulse on the MSP community, ScalePad will work with the advisory council to proactively engage with Partners in order to help shape the future development of products and services and facilitate even greater success for ScalePad's Partners.

"MSPs work in a tight-knit community and relationships matter," says advisory council member Patrick Murphy, President, RESULTS Technology. "This advisory council really shows how much ScalePad cares about the MSP community by giving such a well-rounded, diverse group of Partners the space to connect, collaborate and have a meaningful impact."

With the launch of the advisory council serving as a clear indicator of ScalePad's commitment to their Partners-first approach, the ScalePad Partner Advisory Council is sure to result in greater opportunities and profitability for all of ScalePad's Partners.

About ScalePad

ScalePad is a simple yet powerful application that automates asset lifecycle management for hardware, software and warranty services. By automating time-consuming processes, we make it easy for MSPs to get vital insights while maximizing their profitability, improving productivity and strengthening their client relationships. These innovations have allowed us to see incredible growth with more than 8,000 Partners in 76 countries and 60% of the MSP 501 using ScalePad today, but we're just getting started.

