Scales Sales & Service LLC Acquires First Shot Scale Service

IMPERIAL, Neb., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After many years of service in the scale business, the owners of First Shot Scale Service out of Sutherland, NE, have decided to retire.

This being said, Scales Sales & Service LLC would like to take a moment to introduce themselves. Scales Sales & Service LLC have acquired First Shot Scale Service and would like to continue to be your scale service provider. Purchasing a new shop in Imperial, NE, Scales Sales & Service, LLC will be moving operations to Imperial, NE, however, scale services and support will all remain the same.

Scales Sales & Service LLC was originally founded in 2004 in Omaha, Nebraska. A full-service scale company with locations in Greeley, CO, Colorado Springs, CO, Denver, CO, Omaha, NE, Kearney, NE, Scottsbluff, NE and Atlantic, IA, in addition to adding our newest facility in Imperial, NE, Scales Sales & Service LLC offers 17 full-time service technicians, offering 24/7 emergency service and tech support. As a true full-service scale company, Scales Sales & Service LLC covers the full spectrum of services from sales to service and installation with their own construction crews.

Truck, Track & Livestock Scales

Mechanical scale overhauls, conversions & deck replacements

Rail Scale sales

Mobile heated power washing units

Preventive maintenance schedules tailored for your needs

Rentals of counting, floor & trucks scales

High precision lab balance testing & certification

ISO/17025 accredited

Experienced to service all brands & capacities of scales

Automated truck scale processing systems & data collection

Scales Sales & Service LLC is licensed and certified in the states of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Their company is dedicated to every measure, performing the art of this industry the right way the first time. For more information on our company, please visit our website: www.247scales.com

Scales Sales & Service looks forward to growing and continuing the First Shot Scale Service's legacy with their customers while establishing a lasting friendship and customer base.

Mark Bird, President

Jason Harper, President

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Scales Sales & Service, LLC