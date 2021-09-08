Scali Rasmussen Attorneys Colleen O'Brien and Monica Baumann Honored as Inspirational Women Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that attorneys Colleen O'Brien and Monica Baumann have been selected as a nominees by L.A. Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.'

"Monica and Colleen are extremely skilled lawyers who continually demonstrates their ability to provide the firm's clients with the greatest degree of strategy and service," said Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "Monica's cutting-edge compliance issue work advising clients on strategic approaches to data security and data privacy and Colleen's skillful and strategic approach to litigation are part of what makes them tremendous assets to our clients."

Baumann, a member of the firm's Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity practice is certified as an Information Privacy Professional and received certification through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world's preeminent organization for credentialing privacy professionals. The certification demonstrates one's understanding of the laws, regulations, and standards of privacy and data security in a given discipline.

A member of the firm's Business & Complex Litigation practice, trial attorney O'Brien resolves challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes leading a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to chemical exposure and personal injury claims. O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, O'Brien guides business clients as first chair, lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Baumann is a litigator and adviser with extensive experience in the automotive industry and in consumer environmental litigation, including Proposition 65 issues. She advises dealer clients and litigates all aspects of dealership legal and regulatory compliance. Baumann previously served as director of legal and regulatory affairs with the California New Car Dealers Association, where she developed cutting edge compliance programs for dealerships and focused on emerging legal and regulatory issues impacting the sales, finance and service of vehicles. Baumann has extensive experience working with dealers and their staff to find practical business solutions to tough legal issues.

O'Brien has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients, both as a government attorney in criminal contexts and in private practice. She is known for her skillful preparation and examination of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial. Her keen attention to details and commitment to cases have helped clients settle their disputes efficiently and quickly – and avoid lengthy and costly trials. Her current emphasis on defending product liability litigation focuses on claims by former workers of injuries caused by occupational exposures to hydrocarbon solvents and other workplace chemicals.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit ScaliRasmussen.com

