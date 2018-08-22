Scali Rasmussen's Jeffrey Erdman to Join SAGE Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 40 years of advocacy and service to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) senior community, SAGE has strengthened its national Board of Directors with the addition of Scali Rasmussen Partner Jeffrey Erdman .

SAGE serves as a resource dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT seniors and their caregivers through education, training and technical assistance. With a growing network of affiliates nationwide, SAGE strives to improve the lives of the aging LGBT population in the United States.

"As an older gay man, I am keenly aware of the unique needs and challenges of the rapidly growing population of LGBT seniors," said Erdman. "I am thrilled to be involved with an organization that has stepped up in significant ways to meet those needs and challenges head on."

Erdman brings to SAGE's board nearly 25 years of legal experience. He practices in state and federal courts of California, and specializes in complex business litigation spanning many areas of business, including the automotive, insurance and service industries, as well as a variety of real estate disputes.

SAGE offers publications, fact sheets, guides and assistance on nearly a thousand topics relevant to LGBT aging, including: caregiving, LGBT inclusion and cultural competency, elder abuse and neglect, social security, Medicare and Medicaid, healthcare, financial security and retirement, housing and HIV/AIDS.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen

Related Links

http://scalirasmussen.com

