"Scaling Your Startup: Mastering the Four Stages from Idea to $10 Billion" Authored By Babson College Lecturer Peter S. Cohan

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College Management Lecturer Peter S. Cohan has authored "Scaling Your Startup: Mastering the Four Stages from Idea to $10 Billion".

"I wrote this book because there is nothing more important to startup success than a leader's ability to scale it," said Cohan.

In the book, Cohan takes you through the four stages of scaling:

winning the first customers,

building a scalable business model,

sprinting to liquidity, and

running the marathon.

Along this scaling journey, Cohan

teaches you how to reinvent your company at different stages of growth to keep it scaling,

presents a new model for scaling in which each key element is illustrated with successful and less successful cases and principles for capturing success and avoiding failure, and

reviews other important topics such as developing a growth trajectory, raising capital, redefining the jobs to be done, and more, at each stage of a startup's growth.

About Peter S. Cohan

Peter S. Cohan is Lecturer of Strategy at Babson College. He teaches strategy and entrepreneurship to undergraduate and MBA students at Babson College. He is the founding principal of Peter S. Cohan & Associates, a management consulting and venture capital firm. He has completed over 150 growth-strategy consulting projects for global technology companies and invested in seven startups--three of which were sold for over $2 billion. Peter has written 14 books and writes columns on entrepreneurship for Forbes, Inc, and The Worcester Telegram & Gazette. Prior to starting his firm, he worked as a case team leader for Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter's consulting firm and taught at MIT, Stanford, and the University of Hong Kong. Peter earned an MBA from Wharton, did graduate work in computer science at MIT, and holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Swarthmore College.

What You'll Learn

To oversee growth from an idea to a company with billions in revenue, Cohan writes that CEOs must reinvent many aspects of their company in anticipation of it reaching ever-higher revenues.

Know how your company can accelerate growth by not only tapping into new growth vectors, but also by adapting its organization, culture, and processes.

Discover how founders keep their CEO positions by managing the organizational change needed to reach the next stage of scaling.

Read case studies that illustrate how CEOs craft growth strategies, raise capital, create culture, build their organizations, set goals, and manage processes to achieve them.

Discover principles of successful scaling through comparisons of successful and less successful companies.

Use the Scaling Quotient to assess your startup's readiness to grow.

Follow a road map for turning your idea into a company that can change the world.

