Scalise To Join Oakworth Capital Bank

"Adam's extensive commercial banking experience and client-focused approach is perfectly in line with Oakworth's strategy to serve the Middle Tennessee market with high caliber associates who are dedicated to our clients," said Greer Redden, Market Leader.

"What drew me to Oakworth was the unique client approach," said Scalise. "Ultimately, the decision to join was an easy one given the quality of the associates, best-in-nation culture and the team approach to providing the industry's highest level of service to our clients and prospective clients."

Oakworth associates are individuals who share Oakworth's vision of redefining financial services while demonstrating leadership through shared core values: golden rule, character, professionalism, innovative/creative spirit and work ethic.

Oakworth, which was named "Best Bank to Work For" for three consecutive years by American Banker, delivers a distinctive approach to the market by focusing on privately held businesses, professionals and families. With its core purpose of helping people succeed, Oakworth assists clients with generational decisions by delivering its three core disciplines of commercial & private banking, wealth management and advisory services.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its offices in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit oakworth.com.

