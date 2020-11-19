Scality empowers Nightshift to secure storage of valuable digital media for premier global brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage, today announced that Nightshift , leader in film and digital content, relies on Scality RING software-defined storage as the storage platform for its highest-value assets, totaling over a petabyte of data.

From Paris to New York, Nightshift innovates to deliver engaging content for some of the most well-known brands in the world. L'Oréal Paris, Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss and Lancôme work with Nightshift to deliver engaging branded content. Their team of producers and artists deliver world-class media across all channels.

"We develop creative content for the most well-known brands in the beauty market around the globe," said Mathieu Hue, Nightshift's managing director. "We simply can't afford to lose any footage or our work-in-progress, so we trust all of our high-value content storage to Scality RING as we work on it. This involves ingestion of raw footage, editing and post-production work, and secure storage."

Raw video footage is immediately protected on the RING using file protocols to be kept safe and available for editing and post-production work including color grading movies, as well as for streaming secure screenings through Nightshift's exclusive tools for customer reviews and approvals from locations around the globe.

"Nightshift combines innovative technological vision with the best talent in the industry," added Hue. "And we appreciate the same qualities in Scality. The bottom line is that our software-defined storage from Scality means we can dormir sur nos deux oreilles , as we often say in France, because it is entirely reliable and resilient. We know our critical assets—the products of our hard work—won't be lost. Period."

Nightshift deployed multiple Supermicro servers running Scality software through partner Digital Storage .

"Supermicro and Scality collaborated to meet the data storage and orchestration challenges of customers like Nightshift," said Eric Sindelar, general manager, operations and advanced technology development, Supermicro. "Our recently announced solution highlights the growing association between companies, and we're excited to support customers like Nightshift."

Scality RING brings reliability, availability and performance to multiple use cases in the media and entertainment space. Software-defined Scality RING object storage turns any standard x86 server into highly expandable storage. It scales without limits and guarantees 100 percent availability—all while reducing costs by as much as 90 percent compared to legacy systems. Scality RING is deployed by more than hundreds of petabyte-scale customers around the world. It features native file protocols and high-fidelity AWS S3 API, data encryption, volume and bucket data protection, data-restorative versioning, extended location control for data sovereignty, and geo-replication for disaster recovery for customers requiring ironclad data protection.

About Scality

Scality® is a market-leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data-driven economy.

