Scality expands in key EMEA/APAC regions as demand for large-scale hybrid and multicloud storage soars

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a leader in software solutions for distributed file and object storage, today announced significant expansion in EMEA and APAC with the appointment of six senior executives. The move reflects current industry growth, with analysts predicting large enterprises will triple their unstructured data stored as file or object storage by 2024.

Building on a record-breaking Q4 and 30% YoY annual growth in 2020 , Scality is bolstering its dedicated sales and support teams for leading companies globally with a slate of executive hires, including:

Brett Lobwein, regional sales manager for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), who joins Scality following five years in senior manager positions at HPE and Commvault

and (ANZ), who joins Scality following five years in senior manager positions at HPE and Commvault Oleg Kokotovic , senior sales engineer for ANZ, who brings with him 20 years of solutions architect and technical pre-sales experience at companies including Fujitsu, HPE, IBM and NetApp

, senior sales engineer for ANZ, who brings with him 20 years of solutions architect and technical pre-sales experience at companies including Fujitsu, HPE, IBM and NetApp Christoph Storzum , regional director for DACH, who joins Scality following 15 years at Dell EMC

, regional director for DACH, who joins Scality following 15 years at Dell EMC Michel Schipperijn , regional sales manager for the Netherlands and the Nordics who brings 20 years' sales leadership experience, most recently at Cohesity

, regional sales manager for and the Nordics who brings 20 years' sales leadership experience, most recently at Cohesity Israel Serrano , regional sales manager for Southern Europe , who joins Scality following 20 years in the storage industry at Infinidat, NetApp and HPE

, regional sales manager for , who joins Scality following 20 years in the storage industry at Infinidat, NetApp and HPE Bhaskar Peruri , regional sales manager for the Middle East and India , who brings 15 years' experience in IT, sales and management, including roles at InfoVista and Silver Peak

In addition to these hires, Scality continues to grow its customer solutions engineering team across the globe, including Israel, Sweden, Spain and Germany, and the company now supports customers in 45 countries.

As data continues to grow at exponential rates, an estimated 80% of it consists of unstructured data, according to IDC. Organizations across industries are looking to file and object storage solutions on private and public cloud for cost-effective, quick and secure access to their vast repositories of data.

At the same time, investment in AI, automation and other digital initiatives is rising, driving demand for on-premises all-flash object storage. A recent report by ESG and Scality found 77% of businesses report on-premises all-flash object storage as essential for successful digital transformation, providing high-performance, massive capacity and comprehensive data protection at scale.

Eric Leblanc, vice president, EMEA and APAC, Scality, said: "To meet the growing demand for large-scale hybrid and multicloud solutions to support modern digital initiatives, we're investing in people who will support our customers, strengthen channel partnerships and generate further success in these regions."

Scality builds a market leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premises, hybrid and multicloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data-driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC.

