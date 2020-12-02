Scalyr's new Elasticsearch Connector solves Elasticsearch scaling challenges by seamlessly integrating the Scalyr Event Data Cloud with Elasticsearch deployments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalyr announced the availability of its Elasticsearch Connector to provide customers the ability to solve challenges with scaling Elasticsearch. The Elasticsearch Connector lets Kibana visualizations, Elasticsearch queries, and custom applications remain intact while significantly reducing costs, improving performance, and delivering scalability for log and event data analytics.

The Elasticsearch Connector enables the Event Data Cloud to replace the Elasticsearch backend as the destination for events and queries, reducing your Elasticsearch footprint to API coordinator nodes and Kibana, where applicable. Scalyr provides integrations with pipelines such as Kafka and LogStash to make the data migration to Scalyr fast and simple.

"The Elasticsearch connector makes it fast and easy to move to Scalyr while preserving existing investments in customer applications, dashboards and user experiences," Casey Clark, Scalyr's Chief Customer Officer. "This allows companies to significantly reduce the costs of operations and simultaneously improve performance for their users, often by a factor of 10x."

Scalyr's Event Data Cloud is an API-driven SaaS that replaces Elasticsearch in analytics-heavy applications to decrease costs (and COGS) and improve user performance. Scalyr's Event Data Cloud also supports any analytics-heavy service, such as security, compliance, incidence management, and alerting.

The Elasticsearch Connector is available now on an early access basis and is provided free of charge as part of a migration to Scalyr's log analytics and/or event data cloud offerings.

About Scalyr

Scalyr provides an event data cloud for log management and observability, and to power analytics for other services. It's unique Architecture separates compute and storage, is optimized for event data, and built to handle the scale and complexity of modern cloud architectures. Scalyr delivers 96% of searches in less than one second so engineers and SREs can work at the speed of thought and transform logs from afterthought into advantage. Scalyr changes the dynamics of delivering healthy applications by freeing engineers to focus on developing for their core business. https://scalyr.com/

