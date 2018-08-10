SCAN Alerts Members Affected by Southern California Wildfires How to Access Benefits

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan® is alerting its members in Riverside and Orange Counties that they can and should access the medical care, supplies and prescription drugs they need during this emergency situation. SCAN covers out-of-area urgent and emergency care and will lift certain requirements so that members can refill or replace prescriptions and medically needed supplies. Employees are standing by to help answer members' questions about access to their health plan benefits.

Who: SCAN Health Plan members in Riverside and Orange Counties who have been evacuated or displaced by the fires

SCAN Health Plan members in and Counties who have been evacuated or displaced by the fires What: For approximately 30 days or until the fire is 100 percent contained:

For approximately 30 days or until the fire is 100 percent contained: Members who need to refill and/or replace prescription medications may do so at any pharmacy



Members may replace necessary medical equipment and supplies by calling their doctor or SCAN Member Services

Contact: SCAN Health Plan members may reach SCAN's Member Services team by phone or email:

SCAN Health Plan members may reach SCAN's Member Services team by phone or email: Phone: 1-800-559-3500 (TTY: 711); 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. , Monday through Friday

, Monday through Friday

Email: MemberServices@scanhealthplan.com

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California Medi-Cal (Medicaid) program. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal. As governed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, member benefits vary by county.

SOURCE SCAN Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.scanhealthplan.com

