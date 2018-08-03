Scan Global Logistics Acquires German IQS Group, the Leading Automobile Logistics Specialist

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan Global Logistics A/S today announce that it has acquired 100% ownership of the leading special solution provider for high-end automotive logistics – German based, International Quality Service Group (IQS Group).

"This acquisition is a natural strategic step forward in the ongoing growth and development of Scan Global Logistics internationally. IQS Group is a perfect fit in our strategy and enables us to take a position as one of the leading companies in the automotive industry. Germany is probably the number one country in the world in terms of high-end car manufacturers - many of which are also IQS Group customers. Obviously, that market and know-how obtained via IQS Group is very attractive and enable us to create synergies in our existing market in China and the US" says Allan Melgaard, Group CEO of Scan Global Logistics. He continues: "We believe that our automotive clients will experience major benefits from the expertise and insights pertaining to the high-end automotive market demands that we gain via IQS Group. On top of all this, SGL and IQS Group have similar values when it comes to customer care, the quality in our services as well as an entrepreneurial approach".

The acquisition provides Scan Global Logistics with an extended service platform within the automotive industry, now taking a leading role in Germany as well as internationally.

IQS Group caters to the special requirements of high-end automotive logistics and partners with a number of well-known high-end brands and manufacturers and will continue to operate under its present brand name.

The new member of Scan Global Logistics currently operates 5 offices in Germany, the US and Dubai. The company was founded in 1998 and has built a strong reputation for themselves ever since. With the acquisition, Scan Global Logistics expands on its overall strong international presence that include the Nordics, Asia, Africa and the US.

The transaction is expected to be finalized by 1st of January 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Allan Melgaard

Group CEO

Scan Global Logistics

Tel: +45-3248-0045

e-mail: am@scangl.com

Claus Brønsgaard

Group CFO

Scan Global Logistics

Tel.:+45-32480200

e-mail: cbro@scangl.com

Marc Oedekoven

CEO

IQS Group

Tel: +49-8761-7205-0

e-mail: marc.oedekoven@iqs-holding.de

Norbert Wegener

COO

IQS Group

Tel.: +49-8761-7205-0

e-mail: norbert.wegener@iqs-holding.de

About Scan Global Logistics

Scan Global Logistics is a Nordic based full-service global freight forwarding provider with nearly 1300 employees working out of 96 offices in 26 countries, specialized in complex logistics solutions. The Group offers customers a wide range of global transportation and logistics supply chain solutions with a complete coverage on air, ocean and overland transportation.

About IQS Group

The IQS Group is one of the leading logistics providers for special automotive transport by air and ocean. Founded in 1998, the delivery of cars to special testing events worldwide and exhibitions were driven by IQS Group's innovative logistic solutions.

IQS Group offers support for worldwide infrastructural tasks linked to the organization and operation of testing projects in remote areas. The implementation of innovative ideas and the continuous development of own loading devices and procedures including high-secured warehouse facilities make IQS Group unique.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/scan-global-logistics-a-s/r/scan-global-logistics-acquires-german-iqs-group--the-leading-automobile-logistics-specialist,c2674152

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Scan Global Logistics A/S