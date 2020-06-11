SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan Appoint Dr. Sachin Jain as Next CEO

"Following a national search, The Board of Directors is confident that Dr. Sachin Jain is the right person to lead SCAN and we are thrilled to welcome him as our next CEO. Sachin has a deep passion for improving the health and wellness of older adults that is truly inspiring," said Francesca Ruiz de Luzuriaga, Chairperson of SCAN's Board of Directors.

"His vision for health care's future and his determination to take on the big challenges facing those we serve is a natural fit with SCAN's mission," Luzuriaga continued. "We believe Sachin's commitment to the community SCAN serves and his tireless dedication to finding solutions to the issues that affect older adults will allow us to progress and amplify SCAN's mission in the years to come."

Most recently, Jain served as the president and CEO of CareMore and Aspire Health where he oversaw the growth, diversification and innovation of both companies. Under Jain's leadership, CareMore grew its footprint from 4 to 12 US states and, with the acquisition and integration of Aspire, 32 states. The company rose to prominence as an innovator in care for frail and vulnerable populations, launching new home and virtual clinical care models, and, the Togetherness Program, a health industry-first intervention to address senior loneliness.

"The US desperately needs solutions for some of its most vexing health care problems and SCAN Health Plan has been a leader in finding these solutions since it was founded in 1977," said Jain. "As the US population of older adults grows, SCAN will continue to play a leading role in defining the future and pioneering new ways of improving quality and maintaining affordability for older adults."

"SCAN will grow to serve more individuals through our many programs and also inspire and partner with others in the industry on new models, paradigms, and services. I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this critical work as SCAN's next CEO," he added.

Prior to CareMore and Aspire, Jain held senior federal leadership positions in the US Department of Health and Human Services, as part of the founding team at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) and also the senior leadership of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). In addition, Jain currently serves on the Board of Directors at Make-A-Wish America. He is a graduate of Harvard University, where he earned his AB, MD, and MBA degrees and was appointed an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine and a fellow of the Aspen Institute. His health career began when he co-founded a clinic for homeless individuals as an undergraduate student.

"Sachin's unrivaled federal policy, health plan, and clinical experience as well as his national leadership on population health and the social determinants of health make him the ideal next CEO for SCAN," said Chris Wing. "I am excited to see what he and the SCAN team will accomplish together."

Jain's appointment follows a year of exceptional performance at SCAN. In 2019, SCAN Health Plan ranked highest overall out of 18 benchmark plans and was the first health plan in California's history to receive 4.5 (out of 5)-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services three years in a row. In addition, the Health Plan was ranked one of the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in California for 2020 by U.S. News and World Report for the second year in a row.

Industry Leaders Applaud Move

Leading health care experts praised the move.

Donald M. Berwick, MD, MPP, President Emeritus and Senior Fellow, Institute for Healthcare Improvement said, "Dr. Jain is one of the truly transformational leaders in American health care today. I look forward to great advances with him at the helm of SCAN."

Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, PhD, former health policy advisor to President Obama and currently Vice Provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania noted, "We are at a critical time for health care in the United States. We need visionary leaders like Dr. Sachin Jain to address the challenges we face with workable solutions that put patients at the center of our efforts. With the outstanding platform SCAN provides, I look forward to Dr. Jain's continued innovation and leadership."

Krishna Yeshwant, MD, MBA, Managing Partner at GV (formerly Google Ventures) commented, "Sachin Jain is one of the true leaders and innovators in health care. He has the will and imagination to tackle the big issues, while keeping the needs of individual patients paramount. I look forward to the future of SCAN with Sachin as CEO. I have no doubt it will be both exciting and inspiring."

About SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Today, SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, with over $2.4B in revenues, serving more than 215,000 members. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout its service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

SOURCE SCAN Health Plan