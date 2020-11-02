SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan: Dr. Linda Rosenstock Elected Board Chair; Michael Plumb Appointed Chief Financial Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, announced that Dr. Linda Rosenstock has been elected its new board chair and Michael Plumb has been named chief financial officer.

"This is an exciting time for SCAN as we bring our proven expertise in keeping older adults healthy and independent to new geographies—and we begin to diversify the ways we achieve our mission," said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. Jain said Rosenstock, a nationally renowned public health expert with significant private sector expertise, will help shepherd SCAN's growth and diversification.

"Linda Rosenstock is committed both to public health and to addressing the social determinants of health that can play an outsize role in affecting outcomes," continued Dr. Jain. "I'm confident she'll provide SCAN with guidance and leadership as we seek out new and innovative partnerships not just to address illness, but to keep seniors healthy as they age."

Rosenstock, who joined the SCAN board of directors in 2017, is dean emeritus of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. A recognized authority in occupational and environmental health, as well as global public health and science policy, Dr. Rosenstock holds appointments as professor in UCLA's Departments of Medicine, Health Policy & Management, and Environmental Health Sciences. She previously served as Director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and has significant experience providing leadership to boards of healthcare companies.

Dr. Rosenstock follows outgoing chair Francesca "Cesca" Ruiz de Luzuriaga, who served the full four years allowed under SCAN's by-laws. De Luzuriaga will remain on the board as a member. During de Luzuriaga's tenure, SCAN grew its membership significantly and achieved a 4.5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) four years in a row. "Cesca has shown an unwavering commitment to SCAN's mission to support healthy, independent aging in our communities, and I join the entirety of SCAN's board of directors in thanking her for her leadership and guidance during that time," said Dr. Rosenstock.

She added, "SCAN is a rare gem in the managed care industry. Our job now is to continue to lead in innovation and to bring it to more people." Dr. Rosenstock will assume her new position on Jan. 1, 2021.

Michael Plumb's appointment as CFO will help SCAN develop new lines of business and expand its offerings to new communities. "With his deep knowledge of healthcare finance and Medicare Advantage, Michael is perfectly poised to play a leadership role in maintaining SCAN's sound financial footing as well as in new business development and diversification," said Jain.

Previously, Plumb served as Chief Financial Officer of CareMore Health and Aspire Health, divisions of Anthem Inc., where he worked closely with Jain to grow CareMore's footprint from four to twelve U.S. states and, with the acquisition and integration of Aspire, to 32 states. Jain and Plumb also diversified CareMore from its original mission to care for high-risk Medicare patients, bringing its unique model of care to Medicaid and commercially insured patients. The organization's revenues grew from $800 million to $1.6 billion under their leadership, and it rose to prominence as an innovator in care for frail and vulnerable populations, launching new in-home and virtual clinical care models, as well as the Togetherness Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative to address senior loneliness.

Plumb joins SCAN, a $3.4 billion organization that provides coverage for more than 220,000 seniors, at a time when the organization is squarely focused on growth and diversification.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join SCAN," noted Plumb. "I'm looking forward to partnering with my colleagues at SCAN to develop new programs and resources that will meet older people's needs and improve their quality of life."

Plumb's appointment is effective today.

*Star rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan from 2018 to 2021 except SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO SNP) and VillageHealth (HMO-POS SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

