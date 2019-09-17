SCAN Health Plan and CareMore Health Extend Collaboration to Southern California

"We greatly value partners like CareMore Health, whose ideals closely align with SCAN's mission of keeping seniors healthy and independent," said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. "SCAN's goal is to provide affordable access to the high-quality care and services our members need and deserve. Adding CareMore to our physician network in some of our largest service areas helps us continue to deliver on our mission."

CareMore is a nationally-known integrated care delivery system that serves over 150,000 patients across the country. As of Aug. 1, 2019, CareMore added over 500 new providers and 10 new medical groups to the SCAN network in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. CareMore joined SCAN's provider network in Santa Clara County in January 2019.

"By working with mission-driven organizations like SCAN, we grow closer to achieving our mission of providing even more patients with our innovative model of integrated care," said Sachin H. Jain, MD, president and CEO of CareMore Health. "We are pleased to expand our collaboration, and help SCAN members address barriers they may have when accessing care. SCAN and CareMore's joint focus on value-based care and addressing social determinants of health makes this a perfect marriage."

SCAN members will now have access to CareMore's digital and virtual care offerings and 26 CareMore Care Centers across the four counties of service, offering a range of programs such as disease management, health education, exercise, behavioral health, and nutrition education. The healthcare professionals at these centers include doctors, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and more. CareMore has gained distinction for its programs addressing senior loneliness and social isolation.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

SCAN Health Plan® is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan's network.

About CareMore Health

CareMore Health is a physician-founded, physician-led integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of teamwork to treat the whole person. Through a focus on prevention and highly coordinated care, its clinical model and designed-for-purpose approach to managing chronic disease proactively addresses the medical, social and personal health needs of its patients, resulting in clinical outcomes above the national average and ultimately, healthier people and communities. To learn more about CareMore, go to www.caremore.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @caremorehealth.

