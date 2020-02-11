SCAN Health Plan Executive to Shatter Perceptions of Aging on TEDx Stage

With more than 20 years of experience in the aging services field, Gelb is an ardent advocate of older adults. Her presentation, coupled with the Trading Ages VR demonstration, will bring the aging experience to life more authentically than ever before, providing a unique—and eye-opening—experience for event attendees.

The evolution of SCAN's interactive Trading Ages workshop, TAVR uses a combination of audio and visual effects to simulate physical and emotional changes related to aging. Participants are guided through a series of scenarios that mirror what it is like to live with conditions such as hearing loss or macular degeneration, and the challenges of caring for a spouse with dementia. Demonstrations of TAVR will take place at TEDxCSULB during the conference's intermission, Social Spaces. Through this immersive technology, attendees will gain greater insight into the difficulties of aging.

"The easiest way to understand and accept another person is to walk in their shoes. Using TAVR's technology, we are able to emulate the 'lived experience' of seniors and bring greater understanding and empathy to those who interact with older adults, whether it be family members, caregivers, in a workplace or among those in a position to implement change," added Gelb.

An initiative created by TED, a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks, TEDx events intend to bring the spirit of TED to local communities. Since its formation in 2016, TEDxCSULB has gathered the CSULB community together to join global conversations and inspire students to embrace their intellectual curiosity and become agents of change.

