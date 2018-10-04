SCANA Corporation Issues Statement

CAYCE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) issued the following statement today:

"SCANA is aware that last week the circuit court judge assigned to the customer class action in South Carolina provided instructions to counsel for the plaintiffs and the state that requested them to submit proposed orders to him. Those instructions directed the attorneys to include language in the proposed orders stating, among other things, that the Base Load Review Act violates the procedural due process provisions of the South Carolina Constitution. The proposed orders have been submitted to the judge by those attorneys. SCANA intends to provide the judge with comments to various portions of the proposed orders by Monday, October 29. The judge has indicated to the attorneys for the parties that no final decision has been reached at this time, and the aforementioned issues will remain unresolved until he signs an order in the matter."

SCANA Corporation, headquartered in Cayce, SC, is an energy-based holding company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses. Information about SCANA and its businesses is available on the Company's website at www.scana.com .

