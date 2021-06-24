Scanbuy Welcomes E. Randall Clouser to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbuy, Inc. today announced that it has appointed E. Randall Clouser, to its board of directors effective June 1, 2021. Randall is the founder and President of Clouser Strategic Advisors and joins with over 25 years of experience helping investors, leaders, and teams find pathways to growth and with business performance improvement initiatives.

"We're pleased to welcome Randall to the Scanbuy Board of Directors," said Chai Outmezguine, Scanbuy CEO and co-founder. "Randall's experience and knowledge will be instrumental as we look toward the future and continue to drive our digital marketing business into new industries."

Randall built a career in the insurance industry, where he has a proven track record as a successful business builder, an effective executive leader, and a passionate creator of high-performing teams. Randall now helps investors, leaders, and entrepreneurs navigate the dynamic insurance industry to find pathways for growth, explore strategic opportunities, and apply new, disruptive technologies.

Randall spent over two decades at Zurich Insurance Group, serving in executive leadership positions including COO and CMO. He led marketing, distribution, global growth strategy, and regional management for North America and served on the Board of Directors. Prior to working at Zurich, Randall served as President of Continental Risk Management and as Chairman of Continental Risk Services in Bermuda, leading the merger integration team when CNA Financial acquired them.

"It's an honor to join the Scanbuy Board, and I look forward to working with the Scanbuy leadership team as they continue to transform the business. As companies seek to enhance customer engagement, Scanbuy is well-positioned to deliver leading QR technology and data analytics to help improve insights, connectivity, and relevance."

Scanbuy's Chairman of the Board is Michael Balboni, founder and managing partner, Redland Strategies. Other independent directors consist of Bill Carson, Hudson Ventures' Managing Director, Simon Pelman, Healthcare Innovator, Andrew Rashkow, CEO and President Imbibe, Stephen Smith, Advisor, Dov Berkowitz, Healthcare Innovator, and Al Shipp, Advisor.

About Scanbuy, Inc.

Scanbuy is the global leader in developing mobile engagement solutions and services to empower companies to promote transparency, inspire action, and establish lasting loyalty with consumers. The Scanbuy suite of products consists of cloud-based platforms for engagement, product packaging, marketing, couponing, advertising, and much more. Our platforms are used by a wide variety of industries including retail, CPG, electronics, and restaurants to create, manage and monitor consumer engagements, SmartLabel transparency, manufacturing, supply chain, and business processes - www.scanbuy.com.

