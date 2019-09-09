Scandinavia & The Baltic Cinema Industry Report 2019 Featuring Nordisk Film, Vue, Apollo, AMC, Cinamon, 3D, KinoNor

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "Cinema Industry Research - Scandinavia & The Baltic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report includes comprehensive statistics covering screens, admissions, ticket prices and box office plus profiles of major exhibitors. This is an essential source for those seeking to do business in the region's high-value market.

New owners are investing in the cinema markets of Nordic Europe prompting the hope that growth may succeed in a period in which some markets seemed to show signs of tiredness.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Denmark

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Nordisk Film

Vue

Forecasts

2. Estonia

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Apollo

AMC

Cinamon

Forecasts

3. Finland

Films and Distribution

Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

AMC

Forecasts

4. Iceland

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

5. Latvia

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

6. Lithuania

Films

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

7. Norway

Films and Distribution

3D

Cinemas

Companies

Nordisk Film

AMC

KinoNor

Forecasts

8. Sweden

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

AMC

Forecasts

List of Tables

Cinema Market 2013-2018

Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2015-2019

Forecasts

Forecasts 2018-2023



Companies Mentioned



Nordisk Film

Vue

Apollo

AMC

Cinamon

3D

KinoNor

