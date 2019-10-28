Scania and Navistar explore cooperation to supply vehicles and services to the Canadian mining sector

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania and Navistar intend to study a mutually beneficial relationship to cooperate in providing vehicles and services for mining operations in the Canadian market. The parties plan to bring a limited number of Scania heavy duty off-road trucks for trials by selected operators in late 2020.

The cooperation entails using Scania's deep knowledge of mining vehicles, consulting services and lean operational support in combination with Navistar´s dealer network, after sales and service capability. The aim is to provide world-class customer support to global customers in the mining sector and trucks for heavy haul, general goods transport, fuel delivery, water delivery and personnel transportation.

Scania has a proven track record of providing high performance products and service solutions for mining operations. More than 10,000 Scania heavy duty trucks are in service in mining operations, for instance in South America and Asia.

"Our trucks and services together with Navistar's well-established international truck sales and service network have the potential to also make our cooperation a win-win for Canadian mining operators," says Alexander Vlaskamp, Senior Vice President and Head of Trucks at Scania.

"Demand from the mining market is changing," said Persio Lisboa, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Navistar. "Companies are exploring more sustainable solutions that improve worksite flexibility, increase uptime and reduce total operating costs. Working with Scania as a partner will help us rapidly achieve scale in addressing this unique market segment with comprehensive and powerful solutions."

Both parties will seek regulatory approval through the appropriate agencies in Canada to deliver the Scania trucks.

The cooperation will builds on the existing fruitful strategic alliance between TRATON SE and Navistar, which was initiated in 2016 and has been gradually developed since then.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.navistar.com.

