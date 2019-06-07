Scania at UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2019

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the UITP 2019 Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, 9-12 June, Scania will showcase sustainable solutions for public transport that address the future challenges facing the world's cities.

The rapid rise of urbanisation, which results in congestion and emissions, as well as the challenges being posed by global warming are all key areas to be discussed. One consequence of urbanisation is an increased need for public transportation, and many traffic operators are working to attract new categories of commuters to public transportation.

"Scania is a company to count on in this time of change. We understand the challenges of moving people in a city, and we can be a good partner in the transition to more sustainable transport," says Åke Allard, Head of Product Management, Buses & Coaches, Scania.

Scania is one of the world's leading supplier of buses, coaches and services for sustainable transport solutions. Scania's solution combines alternative fuels and electrification, smarter transport, and energy efficiency.

At UITP 2019, Scania will highlight examples of how alternative fuels and electrification can make the city more accessible, as well as showcasing how Scania products and services can be used to help establish public transport that is flexible, cost-effective and sustainable.

