Scania partners with ENGIE and EVBox for charging solutions

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The French global energy and services group ENGIE, and its subsidiary EVBox Group, are joining forces with Scania to offer transport providers in 13 European countries a customised and complete e-mobility solution.

Charging is a prerequisite for electrifying transport. For transport providers in urban and some regional applications, depot charging will in many cases be sufficient. Many transport providers are therefore examining depot charging, but discovering that finding the right charging solutions is a complex matter. For more advanced routes and as the electrification journey progresses, there will also be a need for more advanced solutions as well as for destination charging and public charging, which today is extremely limited.

"A complete charging solution encompasses energy supply, charging hardware and software as well as installation, maintenance and other related services adapted to each customer's specific needs. This strong partnership with ENGIE and EVBox Group will simplify the transition by our customers to an increasingly electrified fleet on the journey towards more sustainable transport," says Alexander Vlaskamp, Head of Sales and Marketing, Scania.

ENGIE stands out in the energy sector with international reach as well as strong local partnerships. It has a capability to provide both the energy system and, through EVBox Group, intelligent and scalable high-power charging tailored to each customer. ENGIE's brings extensive experience of electric vehicle charging and energy systems and will design, offer, install and maintain the electric charging solution and related services.

"The electrification of transport is one of the key initiatives for reducing emissions-especially since transport represents almost a quarter of Europe's greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership poses new opportunities for EVBox Group, and with over 10 years of experience, we're confident that our expertise and competitive offering will support Scania in achieving its business and sustainability goals," says Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO of EVBox Group

"Scania and ENGIE are sharing the same vision and ambition to drive the shift towards sustainable transport solutions. This European partnership on electric trucks and buses mobility is the result of mutual trust developed through our historical collaboration on gas mobility. We are proud, to join force, on this new electric truck segment offering promising potential on urban and peri-urban uses. ENGIE will be glad to design, offer, install and maintain leading charging solutions and related services to Scania customers, benefiting both from own European network of qualified technicians and from partners regional networks" says Shankar Krishnamoorthy - ENGIE Group Executive Vice President

"The charging solution will profoundly affect range, flexibility and the battery health of an electric vehicle, and will thereby significantly impact the Total Operating Economy for our customers, says Vlaskamp. "We are on a learning journey in electrifying heavy transport and it is through partnership such as this, and by working closely to our customers, that we together are identifying the best way forward."

Scania believes that transport can only be transformed by exploring a broader ecosystem and collaborating with new partners in order to catalyse change. The partnership with ENGIE and EVbox Group is yet another venture into the energy sector for Scania, following an earlier announcement on battery supply. It focuses on depot charging for customers and will initially cover 13 European countries with a further expansion towards the end of 2021.

This partnership also constitutes an important building block in Scania's commitment to science based climate targets, which also encompass helping customers decarbonise their operations.

For further information, please contact:

Karin Hallstan, Head of Corporate Communication & PR

Tel: +46 76 842 81 04

E-mail: [email protected]

