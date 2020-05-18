Scania to deliver 75 battery electric trucks to ASKO in Norway

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania and the leading Norwegian food wholesaler ASKO have a long-standing collaboration in delivering high-performance trucks. Based on that close relationship, the two companies are jointly exploring new electrification technologies. Scania will now deliver up to 75 battery electric trucks to ASKO over the following three years.

Earlier this year, ASKO started operations with four hydrogen powered fuel cell electric Scania trucks and in February, ASKO added two battery electric Scania distribution trucks to its fleet. ASKO has now - within its three-year framework agreement with Scania for 2020-2022 - stated its intension to order up to 75 battery electric trucks.

"Our goal is to have an emission free fleet of trucks by 2026. The battery electric trucks from Scania are an important step on the journey towards fossil free transports for ASKO," says Torbjørn Johannson, Chairman of the Board, ASKO NORGE AS.

"It is highly gratifying that progressive companies are now taking concrete steps in moving away from carbon-emitting heavy vehicles," says Scania's President and CEO Henrik Henriksson. "ASKO is making the kind of commitment that is needed to reach the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to, preferably, 1.5°C."

Scania recently presented its approved Science Based Targets, which not only include a dramatic reduction of its own carbon emission but also its clear quantified aim to ensure reduced emissions among its customers. "The ASKO agreement is a tangible example of how we are working with customers to transition to sustainable transport solutions," says Henriksson.

Scania's official launch plans for its battery electric trucks will be presented later in 2020.

Over the coming few years, it is expected that battery technology will be further improved with opportunities for extended range without adding battery weight. The production of battery electric trucks complements that of battery electric buses and hybrid electric trucks and buses that are already in production. Scania stands prepared to meet the growing demand for electrified and renewable fuel heavy vehicles.



Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2019, we delivered 91,700 trucks, 7,800 buses as well as 10,200 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 152 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 51,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America and Asia, with regional production centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE. For more information visit: www.scania.com.

