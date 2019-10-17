Scania unveils new generation city and suburban range

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania today presents its new generation buses for city and suburban operations. Leading with the Scania Citywide battery electric bus, the range will encompass buses for all fuel variants with the most comprehensive offer of alternative fuels in the market.

"The new Scania Citywide range features lower fuel consumption, higher passenger capacity, better drivability, and vastly improved passenger and driver comfort," says Anna Carmo e Silva, Head of Buses and Coaches at Scania. "Our guiding light has been to design a bus for more space, light and cleanliness. To reverse global warming, it is crucial that buses offer all the comforts needed to convince more people to switch to public transport."

The side-mounted engine placement of both the 7- and 9-litre engine, and the electric motor, on 12-metre low-floor city buses gives three extra seats behind the rear axle. Further, the increased front axle load can give two extra seats. All in all, total passenger capacity has been raised to a maximum of approximately 100 depending of propulsion and layout.

Equipped with the 7-litre engine, the most common in city operations, fuel consumption has been lowered by 3–5 percent. Combined with enhanced gearbox performance, an additional 1–3 percent can be obtained. With the introduction of a start/stop function, the total reduction in diesel and biodiesel operation will be eight percent while the figure for gas buses will be up to 15 percent.

Further fuel savings can be obtained with the Scania Opticruise on suburban low-entry buses. Fuel efficiency is also positively affected by the improved air drag, Cruise Control with Active Prediction (CCAP), electrical cooling fan, SCR only aftertreatment, and reduced weight.

The new Scania Citywide has a completely new interior styling with light colours on roof and side panels. The side windows are larger and have higher ceiling line, which gives more natural light inside the bus. The ceiling has increased in height and has side ceiling panels with a flat design, which improves both lighting and space experience in the passenger area. The broader aisle and indirect ceiling lighting throughout the bus will further add to the feeling of spaciousness and comfort. Passengers and drivers alike will also enjoy better airflow. Better space in the bus will benefit the passenger flow and thereby shorten idling time at bus stops.

For the low floor variant there will be an additional window in the back, compared to current Citywide. This due to the change of engine location. Furthermore, customers can select an additional lower side windows between the front and rear axle, which adds even more light in the passenger area.

Another comfort-enhancing feature is the individual front suspension, contributing to a smoother ride.

To help operators uphold the all-important cleanliness, the bus has been designed with minimised gaps and edges to simplify daily maintenance. With the new driver's area, ergonomics has been vastly improved through better pedal placement, more leg space, driver height settings, all-angle step-less seat adjustments, better visibility and better reachability. Nearly all instrument panel buttons are CAN-based and can thereby easily be customised for varying local applications.

The complete Scania Citywide has been designed with a common electrical system, facilitating condition monitoring and repairs.

With the new city and suburban range, the geofencing system Scania Zone is available for all powertrains to assist drivers in adapting to increasing urban regulations to limit pollution and increase safety.

"We fully recognise that customers need to consider the entire system to achieve the best total operating economy," says Carmo e Silva. "This includes, of course, factors such as fuel economy, uptime, performance, passenger appeal and capacity. We have rigorously addressed all these aspects in designing the new Scania Citywide and are convinced that we will now offer a highly competitive city and suburban bus for operations today and tomorrow."

