Scanning Electron Microscope Market Revenue to Cross USD 4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Scanning Electron Microscope Market by Type (Tabletop/Benchtop, Conventional), End-use (Academics, Life Science, Material Sciences, Semiconductor Research), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of scanning electron microscopes (SEM) will cross $4.1 billion by 2027. Surging product demand due to rising focus on research activities in pharmaceuticals and research institutes will spur the global market growth.

Product improvements and innovations are expected to drive the demand for scanning electron microscopes in the coming years. Higher-resolution power and integration of advanced technology in microscopes to offer multiple applications in various industries will further augment product adoption. Also, SEMs are widely adopted for research, quality control and failure analysis in material sciences. Advantages in performing inspections of newly developed semiconductors, efficiency testing and topology structural studies will fuel the market expansion. Moreover, the growing importance of scanning electron microscopes in forensic sciences and industrial areas to attain profitability in production with the development of cheaper materials will significantly contribute towards the market value over the forecast years.

Along with product development, increasing funding in R&D in semiconductors and life sciences sectors in developed nations will offer tremendous growth opportunities to the scanning electron microscope market. For instance, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act has provided about USD 3 billion funding to National Science Foundation in the U.S. It has also created a National Semiconductor Technology Center for development and research with the private sector offering USD 3 billion for more than 10 years. Additionally, the incidence of several diseases boosts R&D in life sciences. For example, the emergence of COVID-19 has influenced R&D activities across the globe. This has created the demand for accurate and advanced equipment during research to fasten the development process. Considering the rising R&D and financial support for development activities, along with the demand for effective therapeutic treatment, the industry will witness considerable growth over the coming years.

The scanning electron microscope market for the conventional segment will showcase a growth rate of 6.5% till 2027. Advancements in conventional microscopes providing improved features will continue to enhance its demand in the future. It also provides instructive data for characterizing nanostructures such as corrosion, fracture, grains, and grain boundaries. This allows detailed sample studies and further simplifies the process for scientists and researchers. However, the higher cost may limit the product demand up to some extent.

The life sciences application segment in the scanning electron microscope market accounted for USD 680 million in 2020, led by the growing biopharmaceuticals industry. Extensive research by companies for the development of innovative therapeutics and biologicals will foster demand for scanning electron microscopes for research purposes. The morphological and topological studies assist researchers in the development process. Thus, the key role of microscopy technologies in product development will propel the segment growth.

The U.S. scanning electron microscope market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Significant federal research funding for R&D in the country ultimately boosts the adoption of advanced microscopic devices in research. For instance, the financial budget for 2020 included about USD 134 billion R&D funding. As a result of the high cost of SEM, funding provided by the government assists in catering to the demand. Also, the presence of leading SEM manufacturers and their focus on product development further increases its acceptance. In addition, the U.S. holds a significant revenue share in the semiconductor industry, thus creating the need for research in the sector. These factors will play a vital role in influencing demand for scanning electron microscopes in the country and fuel the market demand.

Major players operating in the scanning electron microscope market include JEOL Ltd., Hitachi High-Tech, Carl Zeiss and FEI among other players. These companies are implementing various strategies such as product innovations and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

