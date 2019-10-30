ScanSTAT Expands Service Offerings with the Acquisition of DocFile Systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanSTAT Technologies, a leading release of information company, announces the acquisition of DocFile Systems. DocFile Systems is a medical document filing and order management service business also based in Alpharetta. ScanSTAT provides outsourced release-of-information (ROI) services for more than 1,500 healthcare partners across the country. The merger will expand the ScanSTAT service portfolio to include medical document filing and order management support for the health information management community.

For DocFile Systems, the decision to merge with ScanSTAT was a natural progression of a complementary service. Their solutions provide project-based and ongoing filing services for incoming specialists' reports, test results, and other documents thereby reducing delays in patient care, improving patient satisfaction and supporting compliance with referral management metrics.

"Leveraging ScanSTAT's expertise, and Client Services and Sales team to provide a complementary service to our existing customers is the perfect evolution of our service line. This additional service furthers our goal of improving overall efficiencies for health information management," states Matt Rohs, President of ScanSTAT.

Glenn Andrews, founder, and CEO of ScanSTAT, commented, "This acquisition is a reflection of our strategy to grow our business with a dedication and commitment to the efficiencies around the patient medical record and streamlining the availability of documentation to improve patient care."

About ScanSTAT Technologies:

ScanSTAT is a leading release of information company and utilizes state-of-the-art technology to support providers in exceeding the expectations of their patients and requesters. ScanSTAT is committed to accurate and secure processing of protected health information for healthcare facilities across the United States. Learn more about ScanSTAT at www.scanstat.com.

About DocFile Systems LLC:

DocFile Systems, a medical document filing service, is dedicated to improving patient care by eliminating delays in presenting specialists' reports and diagnostic test results to providers. With a dedicated team of e-Filing specialists, DocFile Systems can enhance the pace of making critical information available to providers and supporting providers' referral management compliance processes.

Media Contact for ScanSTAT:

Amber Doster

770-633-9606

a.doster@ddcbiz.com

SOURCE ScanSTAT

