SCApath and Spinnaker Combine to Provide End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting Services

BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC today announced the merger of their supply chain consulting organizations alongside an investment from Black Lake Capital and Source Capital to fuel future growth. Spinnaker, focused on Supply Chain Strategy and Planning and SCApath, focused on Supply Chain Execution and Omnichannel Fulfillment, provide a complementary set of services that, combined, will help customers address a broader set of supply chain challenges and opportunities. The new company, to be known as Spinnaker SCA, will be based in Boulder, CO and will feature all members of the SCApath and Spinnaker leadership teams as well as combine the full consulting and technology organizations of each firm.

The combination of the two organizations, supported by Black Lake Capital, LLC and Source Capital, LLC, comes amid a time of strong demand and growth for supply chain consulting, analytics, technology, and business process outsourcing services as companies recognize the criticality of strong planning and execution capabilities to drive growth, react to market disruptions, service customers, and enhance bottom line profitability.

"Today marks a significant and exciting step forward for SCApath as we join with Spinnaker expanding our combined portfolio of services designed to create value for our clients," says Evan McCaig, Chief Executive Officer of Spinnaker SCA. "Our now combined 50 years of expertise includes supply chain design and strategy, planning, omni-channel, distribution and logistics management, and change management. We have seen dramatic shifts over the last decade in the supply chain industry - and particularly in 2020 - that signal we are now front and center in driving growth, resilience, and measurable value for our client organizations. This is the perfect time for our two organizations to come together to create a powerhouse in delivering supply chain excellence. It's been incredibly rewarding to be a part of our client's success and we look forward to further expanding our partnerships."

SCApath and Spinnaker have a common approach to developing their customer relationships and delivering services. Both SCApath and Spinnaker form long-term strategic partnerships with customers providing both business and technology expertise and services. The combination of the companies' service offerings also spans a broader offering of key supply chain technologies.

"Spinnaker has focused on developing deep expertise in supply chain strategy and supply chain planning over our 20-year history, works with most leading planning technologies, and has worked with over 200 companies to improve their capabilities and deliver results," said John Sharkey, Chief Operating Officer of Spinnaker SCA. "The combination of Spinnaker and SCApath brings together two organizations with similar business and IT leadership clientele as well as similar philosophies for how we work to make our customers successful - but different and complementary areas of supply chain expertise. The combination provides an exciting opportunity to do much more to help our customers as well as grow the combined organization."

About SCApath LLC

SCApath is a leading consulting firm that specializes in identifying, designing, and implementing supply chain solutions that enable omni-channel commerce. We are experts in the primary supply chain applications including OMS, WMS, and TMS required to deliver the omni-channel customer experience. Our consulting services include capabilities assessment, strategic planning, operations improvement, and systems design and implementation. Our success comes from over three decades partnering with customers to balance growth and service level with operating efficiency, working capital, and long-term investment. SCA has over 300 implementations of leading supply chain technologies (including Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, High Jump, IBM, and others) to solve global supply chain challenges. To learn more visit www.scapath.com or call or 855-457-8286.

About Spinnaker

Spinnaker is a supply chain consulting services firm that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Our services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement organizational capabilities, business processes and technology solutions to improve Supply Chain Strategy and Demand/Supply Planning capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.spinnakermgmt.com or call 877-476-0576. For strategic supply chain staffing services, click here to learn more about our sister company, Pros2Plan.

About Black Lake Capital, LLC



Black Lake Capital is a private investment firm partnering with technology and innovation-enabled businesses generating $2-12M in annual cash flow. From 100% buyouts to equity recapitalizations with majority or substantial minority positions, Black Lake has the flexibility to meet the needs of growing businesses and has completed eight transactions since its founding in 2013. Please visit the firm's website, www.blacklakecap.com , for more information.

About Source Capital

Source Capital is a private investment firm focused on providing flexible equity and debt capital to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Since its founding in 2002, Source Capital has made 23 equity platform investments, 42 add-on acquisitions and 31 debt investments through three separate credit funds.

