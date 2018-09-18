Scarehouse Pinellas, Halloween Haunted House Comes to Largo in Tampa Bay

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarehouse Pinellas, the newest and largest indoor Halloween Haunted House in Pinellas, with 10,000 square feet of fright, is coming to Tampa Bay this October in partnership with SPCA Tampa Bay.

Located in a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Largo Florida, Scarehouse Pinellas Halloween Haunted House is bringing horror and fright to this side of the bay. The terrifying tour takes you through several themes from some of the all-time classic scary movies. Be careful, you never know around which corner Pennywise or Caroline might be hiding. A signed waiver is required for entry with a recommended age of 12 and above. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Scarehouse Pinellas is proud to sponsor and give back to a charity close to their heart, the SPCA Tampa Bay. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated directly to the local SPCA to help them continue the good work they do by providing care for more animals each year. Additionally, attendees can receive $5 off admission, at the door, when they bring in pet food, treat or toy for donation. All items will be directly donated to SPCA Tampa Bay.

We invite the media and press to join us on Saturday, September 29th for a special sneak peek into the best new haunted house in Pinellas from 7 – 9 pm. Light snacks and libations will be served. Please reserve your free ticket to this event by clicking Reserve Your Ticket.

Scarehouse Pinellas officially opens to the public on Friday October 5th and continuing throughout October 2018 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm – 11 pm and Sundays from 4 -8 pm. Buy tickets Now!

If you are anything like the creators of Scarehouse Pinellas, who love all things Halloween, this is a must-see attraction this October where just $15 gets you in! $5 Military Discounts at the door or $5 off with pet item donation, all for a great cause!

About Us

Scarehouse Pinellas is the newest haunted house to come to the Tampa Bay area. Located in Largo Florida, guests can experience 10,000 square feet of fright from some of their favorite classic horror flicks. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October 2018. Scarehouse has partnered with the SPCA of Tampa Bay to raise money to help care for even more animals. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the SPCA as well as discounts on tickets if you bring a pet item for donation, food, toys, treats.

SPCA Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission animal shelter, pet training facility and public veterinary center in Pinellas County. Our shelter in Largo cares for more than 8,000 animals annually that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife.

