Scarehouse Pinellas in Largo is Back for Its Third Year

After taking a year off due to Covid-19, Scarehouse Pinellas is back! Get ready for an even bigger and spookier haunt than in past years as we are excited to reopen and share the new changes with you.

Scarehouse Pinellas 2021 Schedule

Now in their third year of scares and frights, Scarehouse Pinellas is upping their scare game with new props and a longer walk-through inside the 10,000 sq ft air-conditioned warehouse. Be prepared for the terror that awaits around every corner and with additional dates you have even more opportunities to experience it all. As in years past, Scarehouse Pinellas will be collecting pet items for SPCA Tampa Bay, like food, beds, accessories, paper towels, blankets, and more at the door in return for a $5 discount on admission.

SPCA Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission animal shelter, pet training facility and public veterinary center in Pinellas County. Their shelter in Largo cares for more than 8,000 animals annually that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife.

You can visit Scarehouse Pinellas every Friday and Saturday in October plus additional dates at the end of the month from 7 pm – 11 pm. Tickets are $15-$20, don't forget your pet item to receive $5 off at the door. Save time inline and buy tickets ahead of time on EventBrite.

We invite you to take a private tour of our new haunted house. Please contact Jamie King to schedule time for your first peak!

About Us

Scarehouse Pinellas is excited to be back in Tamp Bay for its third year. Located in Largo Florida, guests can experience 10,000 square feet of fright from arachnids to zombies in their air-conditioned warehouse. Open every Friday and Saturday in October 2021 plus additional dates the last two weekends of the month. Scarehouse is proud to partner with the SPCA of Tampa Bay again to raise awareness and donations to help care for even more animals. Get your $5 discount at the door when you bring a pet item for donation.

Contact Us

Scarehouse Pinellas: Jamie King at [email protected] or 757-677-6382

