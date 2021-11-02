Scarinci Hollenbeck Adds Monica P. Schroeck to NJ Environmental Group

LYNDHURST, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck has expanded its New Jersey environmental practice with the addition of Monica P. Schroeck. Ms. Schroeck has extensive experience handling various environmental, land use and corporate transactions, as well as environmental litigation matters on behalf of public and private entities.

"Over the years, I have had the pleasure of working with many of the attorneys in the environmental group at Scarinci Hollenbeck and I have an enormous amount of respect for them. I am very excited to join such an exceptional team," shared Ms. Schroeck.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Schroeck was affiliated with Herold Law, P.A., where she counseled clients on site remediation, solid waste disposal, air compliance, due diligence, as well as environmental and superfund litigation. Before beginning her career as an attorney, Ms. Schroeck interned for the Environmental Protection Agency, concentrating on CERCLA issues.

"Monica is an excellent addition to our team. She has an impressive background and I believe our clients will appreciate the experience she brings to the table," shared Todd Terhune, Partner and Chair of the firm's environmental practice.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck's NJ Environmental Practice

Scarinci Hollenbeck's environmental practice is one of the most experienced and well-respected in the region. The sophisticated legal skills, extensive experience and strong reputation of the attorneys has made the firm an integral participant in the development/redevelopment of industrial and commercial properties, brownfields redevelopment, energy and transportation infrastructure projects in New Jersey and throughout the New York Metropolitan area.

More information on Scarinci Hollenbeck's NJ environmental practice can be found on our practice page at: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/practices/environmental

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

